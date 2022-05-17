Villages at Vigneto in Benson is under federal scrutiny as the Department of Justice was asked to investigate an allegation of pay to play by the Natural Resources Committee and the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
A May 11 criminal referral to the DOJ detailed information the committees have collected on “a likely criminal quid pro quo between Trump administration officials, including former Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary David Bernhardt and real estate developer and CEO of El Dorado Holdings LLC Mike Ingram.”
Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairwoman Katie Porter, D-Calif., laid out information to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of possible criminal conduct of the DOI under the previous administration which resulted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granting a 404 Clean Water Act permit for the development.
The complaint stated, “Evidence from the Committee’s investigation suggests that Ingram and several other Arizona donors gave nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee in exchange for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service changing its position about a Clean Water Act permit for Vigneto.”
Lanny Davis, attorney for El Dorado LLC, stated in an email, “Isn’t it sad that a Democrat on this committee is actually quoted in the media that because campaign donations at local events occurred around the same time as some decisions were being made about the Villages of Vigneto project are evidence of a ‘quid pro quo’ crime? That is false.”
He went on to say Ingram always stated that the environmental issues involving the Vigneto project “should only be decided on the facts and the law — not on politics” and Ingram “fully cooperated with the committee and turned over all documents and emails without a subpoena.”
Villages at Vigneto
Villages at Vigneto is a planned development spanning more than 12,000 acres near the San Pedro River, just recently noted as No. 8 on the American Rivers list of endangered rivers. The plan is to build 28,000 homes as well as golf courses, vineyards, resorts and commercial buildings that could increase Benson’s population from 5,000 to as many as 75,000. It would also increase groundwater pumping from approximately 800-acre feet to as high as 13,000-acre feet per year from the aquifer that sustains San Pedro’s streamflows.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources issued a 100–year water adequacy report and indicated the aquifer would be able to support the expected growth, Davis pointed out.
In 2006, an 8,000-acre development called Whetstone Ranches sought a 404 permit to fill 70 acres of desert washes. The EPA voiced concerns that “the Vigneto development, as a whole, would have substantial and unacceptable consequences on an Aquatic Resource of National Importance. The range and severity of environmental consequences resulting from the Whetstone Ranch project are substantial and unacceptable and are contrary to the goals of the Clean Water Act.”
In response to these concerns, Whetstone agreed to fill only 51 acres of washes and to purchase and preserve, enhance and restore a 144-acre mitigation parcel along the San Pedro River.
Davis stated, “While there has been no definitive study of the effect of Vigneto on the San Pedro River, it’s simple common sense that if there is no impact on adequacy of water on the nearby Benson community then there would not be such an extreme impact on the San Pedro River just three miles away that it would dry up.”
Clean Water Act
The San Pedro River is the heart of the protected San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and efforts to preserve the river’s flow to sustain the fragile ecosystem and its protected species have been ongoing since 1988 when it was established.
The Clean Water Act protected washes and tributary flows to the San Pedro, which provides vital habitat to nearly 45% of the 900 species of migratory birds in North America.
El Dorado LLC claimed the study was done by a previous owner from whom the land was purchased years ago, though since that time, new species have been added to the threatened and protected list. The Army Corps of Engineers agreed only the washes and tributaries would be a part of a biological opinion, not the entire 12,000 acres.
Federal law requires developments to obtain a 404 Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when washes and tributaries are impacted. The Clean Water Act permit for Vigneto was originally issued in 2006, but was suspended in 2016. The permit was then noticed for re–evaluation in 2017.
According to the EPA, “no discharge of dredged or fill material may be permitted if a practicable alternative exists that is less damaging to the aquatic environment or the nation’s waters would be significantly degraded.”
Those who apply for a permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources, that potential impacts have been minimized and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”
The 404 permit was revoked and reissued by the Corps of Engineers a number of times as conservation organizations sought rulings to order that studies be required due to Vigneto’s proximity to the river, the expected impact on groundwater pumping and possible disruption to endangered and threatened species, like the yellow-billed cuckoo and the Southwestern willow flycatcher and two protected water plants — the rare Huachuca water umbel and the nearly extinct Arizona eryngo.
The permit was issued last in 2019 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to Jeff Humphrey, formerly of the Arizona Ecological Services Office, said the development would have “no significant impact” on the river or the endangered or threatened species and granted permission to the COE to reissue the 404 permit.”
Whistleblower allegations
Prior to the Trump administration, FWS staff and DOI legal staff agreed for years that formal consultation on Vigneto’s Clean Water Act permit was required under the Endangered Species Act. Once President Trump was elected, Ingram received access to high–ranking officials across the administration, including personal email addresses and cell phone numbers, stated the complaint.
Vigneto was given the go ahead, but former FWS supervisor Steve Spangle revealed upon retiring in 2019 that he was asked to change his original 2016 opinion that required El Dorado LLC to study and determine the effect the development would have on the river and its wildlife.
The whistleblower told the Herald/Review he was told by an DOI attorney it would be best to change his opinion and allow the development to move forward.
Spangle said, “Such a displacement of groundwater from the aquifer is likely to reduce flow in the San Pedro River in reaches designated as critical habitat. How could anyone believe a development with 70,000 people would not affect the aquifer and the San Pedro River?”
Spangler also said Ingram met with Bernhardt at a Montana retreat and after the meeting money made its way into the campaign funds of Republican candidates.
When Grijalva heard about Spangle’s revelations and of the contact made between Ingram and Bernhardt in 2017, he decided to investigate the meeting and Ingram’s contribution to Republican campaigns.
In a July 3, 2019, letter to Bernhardt, Grijalva noted shortly after Bernhardt was sworn in as deputy secretary of the DOI Bernhardt and Ingram met to discuss the Vigneto development at a private breakfast meeting at a restaurant in Billings, Montana. The meeting was not disclosed in Bernhardt’s official calendar or on travel documents.
The investigation done by the committees discovered donations were made by Ingram and 12 others from Arizona totaling $241,600 to then–President Trump’s fundraising committees, the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee.
Bernhardt met with a DOI attorney who was instrumental in directing the reversal of the Vigneto decision, says Grijalva, who backed up Spangle’s account.
The complaint to the DOJ stated, “The findings of this investigation show us yet again that the previous administration cast career staff expertise aside while they handed out federal agency decisions to Trump’s buddies and big donors on a pay to play basis. The Villages at Vigneto may not be a household name for many Americans, but to Arizonans, it’s been a looming threat to our fragile desert ecosystem for years. Allowing the development to suck the San Pedro River dry during a time of unprecedented drought is nonsensical on its face and agency staff were right to be concerned.”
The committees’ investigation uncovered additional information in the case, which they say now warrants criminal investigation by the DOJ.
An extensive review of the documents showed career officials at FWS, including Spangle and his colleagues in FWS’ Arizona Field Office, FWS’ Regional Office and DOI’s Office of the Solicitor all maintained consensus of the drastic environmental impact Vigneto would have on the river and the groundwater for more than a decade before Spangle was told to reverse that position, according to the complaint.
After being told to reverse the decision, the complaint alleges FWS and DOI struggled to credibly defend the new position, citing concerns that it would appear as if it had been “arbitrarily about–faced.”
In regards to the donations, all 13 individuals donated in a similar pattern, which Grijalva said “indicated a coordinated effort. Conspicuously, throughout the entire 2017–2018 election cycle, there were no other days in which more than three people from Arizona donated $2,700 or more to the Trump Victory Fund.”
On the same day as Ingram’s donation, the Trump administration announced it would re–evaluate Vigneto’s Clean Water Act permit, the complaint says, indicting Ingram had “advance notice of this announcement, giving him time to coordinate the donations.”
Porter stated, “An exchange of money for a specific government action is the clearest form of corruption there is, and Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents — share an understanding that this kind of quid pro quo erodes our democracy. In this case, our oversight uncovered that the Trump administration’s DOI overruled local career professionals and reversed a longstanding position on environmental review requirements, just weeks after politically connected donors made nearly a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of contributions benefiting the Trump campaign.”
Vigneto’s response
Davis stated, “The referral sent by Chairman Grijalva and Subcommittee Chairwoman Porter is false, misleading, unfair and strikes me as reminiscent of McCarthyism’s use of innuendo as a surrogate for fact. El Dorado participated in multiple meetings with this committee, acted in full transparency and gave full cooperation without a subpoena. Despite this, we were denied the basic and fundamental opportunity to rebut the allegations in this referral and denied a chance to even speak to the Chairman."
Davis said he would visit the members of the committees and persuade them that what was alleged was “unjust and utterly failed to report the facts of no wrongdoing by Mr. Ingram or El Dorado."
Davis suggested that saying campaign donations were made around the same time is the functional equivalent of saying: “The rooster crows, and then the sun rises, and therefore, the rooster causes the sun to rise.”
He went on to say it was true that Ingram communicated with two top Interior Department officials and asked that “decisions be made entirely on the merits — on the facts and the law — and not on political considerations.”
Davis also noted, “Probably the most important fact omitted by the media, inconsistent with their preconceived storyline, is the substantial support for the Vigneto residential development already demonstrated by the local population in Benson, Tucson, Phoenix and other areas of Southeastern Arizona.”