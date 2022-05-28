The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded multiple organizations on Thursday, May 26, for their diligent efforts in expanding offerings of behavioral health services for the county.
The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona was founded in 1963, and was originally known as the Western Baptist Hospital of Sierra Vista and Cochise County, which later was named the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center.
The organization’s mission is designated to promote health and community wellness by offering grants and educational workshops enhancing the functions of nonprofit organizations.
Several award presentations were given by those awarded including Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., Cochise College, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and SEABHS-La Frontera.
Legacy Foundation CEO Margaret Hepburn said the pandemic has intensified mental health issues in the community all across the spectrum.
‘Touches everybody’
“Mental health really touches everybody, children more than ever now right now with the pandemic,” she said. “The board really considered a lot of different options and finally came back to mental health being the priority.”
The funding of $2.8 million will be distributed to the four organizations over the span of three years.
Cochise College will receive in total $550,062. Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. will receive $280,000 and $750,778 wil go to SEABHS-La Frontera.
“Even though these organizations are based in Sierra Vista, they service the entire county,” Hepburn said.
Chiricahua Community Health Director of Behavioral Health Tamika Sullivan expressed gratitude for the grant.
The grant money will allow for additional space, counselors and services to better assist patients.
Cochise College Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Beth Hill said the college is extremely grateful to have been awarded the grant money that will start a behavioral health pathway.
“One of the things we have seen through the pandemic is the toll that behavioral health issues is taking on people and how much we need to increase those services,” Hill said.
Cochise College will build an entry level one-semester certification program in behavioral health sciences that will be a pathway for those looking to enter the field and boost the local behavior health workforce.
“This will place interested community members that want to get into the behavioral health workforce,” Hill said. “This will give a place to jump off and start. It’s also going to help our clinical partners. People like Chiricahua, Canyon Vista Medical Center, the Frontera.”
The college plans to begin offering the 16-week program in the fall and seeks to build additional courses in the future over the next three years.
“The certification will hopefully meet our definitive clinic need in the community,” Hill said.
“As a community college, we are giving our community residents who are looking to enter behavioral health a pathway to do that.”
SEABHS La Frontera, a center that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services, is going to expand three programs throughout Cochise County.
Double occupancy
In Benson, La Frontera will double the occupancy of the transitional Inman House within the next couple of years.
La Frontera also will have its first residential substance abuse facility in Cochise County. The facility will have 28 beds. There also will be 23-hour drop off monitoring beds.
“It gives our staff members 23 hours to determine what they need,” said La Frontera executive director Jim Rubio. “We know they don’t need to be in jail, but they need something. We’re gonna find what that something is.”
La Frontera Clinical Coordinator Larry Stansberry said he would often get feedback from patients who attended the Inman house and said the therapeutic facility helped stabilized their lives and get them on the right path.
“We heavily emphasize employment skill development and learning how to live independently in the community,” he said.
In addition to life skills, the expansion of the Inman House due to the grant award will allow for additional opportunities to benefit the community at large.