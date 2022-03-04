SIERRA VISTA — The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded $28,559 in Fast Pitch grants Feb. 23 to 13 nonprofit organizations.
Fast Pitch grants provide funding for organizations to update their technology or software needs or for education such as conferences, speakers or training to build capacity of the organization. Grants are awarded up to $2,500 for a one-year project.
Fast Pitch grants are streamlined to be quick-turn-around grants. Nonprofits have a two-week window to apply, followed by an invitation to make an in-person presentation. An announcement of the winners is followed by the winning nonprofits receiving a grant, all in just over a month.
Due to COVID-19, organizations were invited to submit a video in place of an in-person presentation this year. The presentations are viewed by a panel of Legacy Foundation staff and board members who evaluate and score each presentation.
Congratulations to the following organizations:
- Arizona Rangers: $700. The grant will provide CPR training to 28 Rangers.
- Bisbee Holistic Wellness Center Inc.: $2,500. The grant will provide education on needed strategic planning and team-building with the board and practitioners of the Bisbee Holistic Wellness Center.
- Bisbee Restoration Association and Historical Society Inc.: $1,010. The grant will assist with archiving museum contents and re-create exhibits that have been removed for archiving.
- Bisbee Science Exploration & Research Center: $2,500. The grant will be used to fund travel costs for the three representatives from the Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center Inc. to attend the Association of Science and Technology Centers Conference in September 2022.
- Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista: $2,500. The grant will be used for the education and training of the new Resource Development Staff.
- Douglas ARC: $2,278. The grant will be used to replace old computers and provide staff training and education.
- Ecotopia: $2,500. The grant will be used for a printer that interfaces with the MacBook Air 2021, Adobe Pro, GoDaddy Renewal, mounted prints, business cards, banner and an outside consultant.
- Love Muziq Operation 13:2: $2,280. The grant will pay for flights and hotel for four directors to attend a directors' meeting in Los Angeles.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona: $2,500. The grant will be used to purchase two laptops and accessories for the NAMI on Campus Club to use solely for NAMI business, information and communications and to provide the classes and materials for the NAMI on Campus officers.
- Patagonia Regional Times: $2,500. The grant will be used for journalist development and training for 18 volunteer writers, QuickBooks training for nonprofits for the bookkeeper and a computer for the ad manager/administrative assistant to assist in graphic design.
- PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid Internal Technology: $2,500. The grant will be used to provide PSMA with an updated inventory database.
- Willcox Community Food Pantry: $2,467. The grant will be used to upgrade current technology resources.
- Willcox Theater and Arts Inc.: $2,324. The grant will be used to engage a consulting firm to restart a capital campaign and conduct an organizational review, purchase a license to research new funders and a laptop for virtual learning and conferences.
For information about the Legacy Foundation visit https://lfsaz.org.
Submitted by Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona