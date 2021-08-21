If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In a virtual responsive grant award celebration, organizations in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties were celebrated on Aug. 18 for the work they do in their community and awarded a responsive grant for a new project.
Michael Groves, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona Board chairman said, “On behalf of the board of the Legacy Foundation, thank you all for your hard work in the community. We’re happy and proud to be able to aid you in your efforts. We can’t thank you enough for the work that you do.”
The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded a total of $60,205 in grants to 19 organizations.
Grants were awarded to:
Bi-National Arts Institute, $2,920; Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, $4,000; Boys and Girls Club of Sierra Vista, $2,500; city of Douglas, $4,000; city of Willcox, $4,000; Douglas ARC, $4,000; Echoing Hope Ranch, $2,500; Ecotopia, $2,500; Family Health Care Amigos, $2,500; Fry Fire District, $4,000; Good Neighbors Alliance, $2,500; Healthy Bisbee Inc., $4,000; Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment Inc. (dba HOPE Inc.), $4,000; Love Muziq Operation 13:2, $4,000; Sahara Humanitarian Resource I., $2,500; Soldier’s Best Friend, $2,500; Sunsites-Pearce Fire District, $1,885; The Salvation Army, $2,500; and Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program, $3,400.
The Legacy Foundation offers several grant cycles throughout the year to nonprofit organizations, investing more than $1 million each year into Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties. To find out more, visit www.lfsaz.org.