The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona has awarded over $300,000 in Covid-19 Emergency Grants to nonprofit organizations across Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties since March 2020.
Nonprofit organizations often depend on donations, grants, or government contracts for the funding to provide their services. With the onset of Covid-19 and the requirement to social distance, nonprofit organizations have not been able to hold their fundraising events and are feeling the financial impact of the loss of revenue. Additionally, nonprofits have had to bear the cost of implementing the use of personal protection equipment within their organization and for their clients. The Covid-19 Emergency Grant has helped nonprofits, including those that provide essential services such as food banks and homeless shelters, keep their doors open and do so safely.
In addition to grants that directly help nonprofit organization continue to operate, the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona provided funding to assist in fighting Covid-19. Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc. received funding to offer Covid-19 testing throughout Cochise County and to provide drive-up health care where patient’s health could be assessed from their car. Cochise Health and Social Services received funding to help with a “Kick Covid-19” media campaign.
Peach’s Pantry received funding to distribute free masks in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and Patagonia. Fry Fire Fighter Charities received funding to add portable ventilators to the ambulances. The Bisbee Boys and Girls Club received funding to provide supplies and snacks to first responders.
Food banks and pantries have collectively received nearly $100,000 in Covid-19 Emergency Grants to include Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Sierra Vista, and Willcox. With loss of jobs, school meals no longer available, and increasing food costs, food banks are reporting increasing numbers of those seeking assistance.
Legacy Foundation CEO Margaret Hepburn and the Board directors thank and commend their not for profit partners in Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties. Covid-19 has brought many challenges and our community partners have continued to provide essential services in our communities. It is heartwarming to know we have such dedicated individuals during these difficult times.
Submitted by Becky Smyth. Legacy Foundation community outreach coordinator