PALOMINAS — Nearly 40 years ago this month, one of the deadliest shootouts in the annals of Cochise County law enforcement — which left two people dead and 25 Sheriff's deputies seriously injured (one later died) — broke out in rural Palominas, a fiery gunbattle as horrific and controversial as the shootings that took place at Ruby Ridge.
Known as the Miracle Valley Shootout, it was sparked by a series of confrontations that escalated into a 15-minute firefight across the highway from the now-vacant domed cathedral on the south side of State Route 92, a landmark that was once home to the Miracle Valley Bible College.
The deadly battle — in which hundreds of rounds of ammunition were fired — followed months of strained racial relations between more than 300 Black Pentacostal cult members primarily from Chicago and local residents. It triggered an FBI investigation and a fact-finding visit by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who accused the Sheriff's department of excessive force, claiming white deputies shot church members in the back during the riot, killing them.
All 70 felony charges leveled against 21 cult members were dropped when Cochise County could not provide legal defense for the defendants, claiming it would financially bankrupt the county. A $75 million federal civil-rights lawsuit filed by church members against Cochise County, however, was settled in 1985 in a $500,000 out-of-court settlement
"It was just a total madhouse. There was blood everywhere," Cochise County Sheriff Sgt. Larry Dever told the Bisbee Daily Review after the riot that erupted Oct. 23, 1982. Dever, who was head of the Sheriff's SWAT team, was struck in the face by shotgun pellets while deputy David Jones suffered severe shotgun wounds to the shoulder and chest. Under heavy gunfire, Dever pulled Jones to safety when he was hit.
Trouble begins
Though the shootout was triggered when two deputies attempted to serve a warrant to a church member at his home in Palominas, the riot that ensued had been brewing since 1978 when Christ Miracle Healing Center and Church members first arrived.
Although interactions with locals were initially peaceful, they quickly deteriorated two years later when the Rev. Frances Thomas and other church leaders joined them. Described as a militant, fanatical leader who believed it was her destiny to create a religious promised land in Miracle Valley, she combined religion and racism to unite her followers in a contempt for law enforcement and white people.
Relations between Black church members and locals soon worsened. Thomas told her followers it was against God's decree to mingle with white people in Miracle Valley. They took an isolationist stance and began threatening Palominas teachers and school children.
CMHC members soon turned more aggressive and militant. Not only were they stockpiling a cache of weapons that included carbines, rifles, shotguns, revolvers and dynamite, their intimidation and flaunting of the law increased. After they threatened an APS lineman on a utility pole and harassed motorists driving on SR 92 with roadblocks and verbal threats, the Sheriff's department started foot patrols in Palominas.
“I lived in Willcox at the time in 1982, but I was 19, away at college for my junior year and didn't understand the highly contradictory stories that were swirling around at the time ... in the New York Times as well as the Arizona papers,” remembered Wayne J. Switzer. “Sheriff (Jimmy) Judd and his team certainly were doing the best they knew how to protect the community from a string of violent acts on the part of the church.”
Still, the harassment continued. While the state was looking into the church's involvement in a food stamp and welfare fraud scheme, members drove through neighborhoods at night yelling and honking horns. They routinely led deputies on high-speed pursuits on SR 92 to the church compound where mobs of angry members surrounded patrol cars.
"This was a very peaceful community until Mrs. Thomas and her followers moved in some three years ago," Jim Melton told the Bisbee Daily Review two weeks before the shootout. Melton, the spokesman for the Citizens Equal Justice Committee, alleged harassment by church members and believed the Sheriff's department showed leniency for not citing them for traffic violations while white residents were ticketed.
"People who live here are being stopped and told to get out and never come back," Melton had said. In response, the number of deputies patrolling Miracle Valley increased, and Cochise County Sheriff Judd rented a small house that was used as a substation, equipped with ground sensors installed by U.S. Border Control agents to monitor people sneaking up on the building.
Several months after Thomas' arrival, relations unravelled further when church members organized an armed security patrol in response to what they claimed were threats and vandalism from locals.
"We're not going to live in repression anymore," Melton said at a meeting. "We're not going to take the law in our own hands, but we're going to protect ourselves."
Situation worsens
In April 1981, the church's faith-healing practice — often referred to as "laying on of hands" practiced by Pentecostal Christians as part of prayer for divine healing — was blamed in the death of four children, including 6-year-old Theriel Drew. The boy suffered for three days before dying of a strangulated hernia after his parents refused to seek traditional medicine treatment. State health officials and doctors accused the church of neglect. The case went to court three times before the Arizona Supreme Court found in favor of the Drews, ruling a family's religious beliefs had precedence.
Circumstances in Palominas kept snowballing. Attempting to arrest a church member for a traffic violation a month later, deputies were suddenly surrounded by an angry crowd of CMHC followers and quickly retreated.
Events turned deadly in the fall of 1981 when CMHC members hatched a plan to release two church members from the tiny Sierra Vista jail by loading the vehicle with homemade bombs, parking it by the jail and detonating the bombs to free the prisoners. Instead, a bomb that was in the lap of one of the passengers exploded a few miles from Miracle Valley, killing him instantly. Parents were so terrified for the safety of their children that the school board temporarily closed Palominas School.
Thomas claimed the church had no dynamite at its compound, and those in the van —including the deceased — had no knowledge of making bombs. However, officials later found three other homemade bombs in the van.
"I ran into a few of them when I was a kid before my father left the military, and we were moving away," remembered Marcia Andrade. "It seemed like they were constantly running afoul of the law for one reason or another. Maybe I grew up in an isolated community, but I never met people so intimidating, like they were always looking for an altercation of some sort.
"I knew kids who were raised with the Bible and were respectful, but these kids were outright aggressive. What was scary was you never knew if they were armed or not. They were hardcore holy rollers the likes of which I hope I never come in contact with again. The ones I met were downright scary.”
The numbers of conflicts and incidents kept increasing, including teenage church members attacking police at Buena High School, leaving a deputy with a bloodied head wound. Another church member assaulted a Sierra Vista woman with a metal object (he was later acquitted on the charge). There was a 100 mph, high-speed chase down SR 92 that injured three officers when they tried to arrest a CMHC member for trespassing. Five women from the church were charged with aggravated assault for attacking a Tucson television crew from KOLD-TV with claw hammers as they tried to photograph them at their residences.
“Neither the sheriff nor the pastor had to start the ball rolling,” the Rev. Charles Knapp, retired diocesan priest for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, said in an email. At the time, Knapp pastored one of the largest churches in the Cochise County. “Once it started, old ... habits surfaced, and (it was) the ‘Wild West’ met ‘Black Chicago.’ Both sides wanted peace on their terms, without including the other’s desire for peace. Not like oil and water, (but) more like sulphur meets charcoal. Like two kids on a teeter totter, no one sees a danger ... or how hard the fall can be until one jumps off and all onlookers are surprised. Ignorance and fear were in charge. Unwillingness to listen ... left but one alternative: Violence.”
Almost two weeks before the shootout, new tensions reared when the window of 79-year-old William Pratti — who had lived in Palominos for 14 years — was shattered by a rock late at night. Though he wasn't injured, broken glass fragments sprayed across Pratti's bed while he was sleeping. Melton told the Bisbee Daily Review that when he refused to sell his house to a church member three days earlier, rocks were thrown at his roof.
If residents had felt uneasy for three years since the arrival of CHMC members, they now felt as if they were under attack in their own homes.
Day of the shootout
When two deputies knocked on Frank Bernard's door on the morning of Oct. 23 to serve arrest warrants for failure to appear for several moving violations, it was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back. Tipped off that deputies were coming, about 50 church members suddenly appeared, surrounding the deputies while cars drove up with followers brandishing weapons.
“We were going to serve those warrants,” Ray Thatcher, a six-year deputy who was the sniper of the Sheriff’s Office and member of its SWAT unit, told the Herald/Review in 2008.
But that never happened. They were surrounded by a large mob of women with pipes, rakes, sticks, rocks, hoes and fists who started attacking them.
Longtime resident Urbane Leinendecker — who gifted 1,280 acres to evangelist A.A. Allen in 1958 to build Miracle Valley Bible Church after being moved by his scriptural speech — was house sitting 50 yards away and saw what happened.
"They knocked on the door, but six Black men came up and said to get away from the door," Leinendecker told the Bisbee Daily Review after the riot. "The deputies wouldn't move. A bunch of ladies and men came from everywhere carrying rocks and poles. They started throwing rocks and beating up on them."
Backup was called. Seventeen patrol cars and 35 deputies were stationed between Palominas Road and Kings Ranch Road. Ten to 12 officers initially showed up, but when deputies saw how large and rowdy the mob had become, they summoned every deputy in the department. Leinendecker said he saw a Black teenager fire a shot with a rifle. What had been simmering for years suddenly became an explosive powder keg.
During the ensuing melee, deputies were met with pipes, sticks and broken bottles, were punched at and fired upon. The tiny community of Palominas turned into a battlefield with 35 deputies fending off close to 200 members hurling rebar and 2x4s, swinging numchucks, rakes, broken bottles, rocks and pipes in hand-to-hand combat. When shots were fired, deputies fired back with rifles, carbines, shotguns and pistols as hundreds of bullets whizzed over everyone’s heads. Thatcher had just fended off an attacker, breaking the stock of his rifle against her.
“Everything seemed in slow motion and everything seemed larger,” Thatcher told the Review. He quickly spotted 33-year-old William Thomas Jr. approaching with a Winchester .30-30 Model 94 rifle.
“He circled around and came forward with his rifle up,” said Thatcher. He warned Thomas to drop the weapon. “ ... being in firearms most of my life, I knew the hammer was back on that Winchester .30-30. And he was advancing real slow ... I just shot him from the hip and put four rounds into the middle of him.”
After Thomas fell, Thatcher — who said at least 25 bullets zipped by his head — saw Arguster Tate picking up the Winchester and threatened him.
“I told him the same thing, 'Put it down!' Thatcher said. “He went up past Thomas a little ways, not very far, same thing, so I gave him four rounds. Same place.”
Thomas, the son of the Rev. Thomas and a leader of the church, died at Sierra Vista Community Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by Thatcher from his sniper rifle, a Ruger Mini-14. Tate, 30, also died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. A third follower died several years later of complications from gunshot wounds.
Aftermath
The shooting was ruled justified by county, state and federal authorities.
“You sort of knew something like this was bound to happen, but not to this magnitude," recalled Bethany Lewis, who lived briefly with her dad in Bisbee during that period. “I mean things were always teetering on the edge of violence. My father was working in Bisbee then and said sharpshooters were on the roof of the courthouse the next day after they put a lot of church members in the jail in the back of the courthouse in Old Bisbee. They thought their followers might try to break them out.
“Everyone was shaken by the whole thing, and as a little girl, I felt scared to death. I mean, this was in Palominas with a population of only a couple hundred people, not Oakland or L.A. How does something like this happen?”
A couple of days after the shootout, church lawyer Stanley Hill of Chicago said that Thomas "was assaulted" by Sheriff's deputies bent on destroying the all-Black church by killing one of its leaders. He claimed Thomas was shot in the back by an M-16 rifle as he tried to get fellow church members to safety in what he called a "police assault."
An autopsy, however, showed no back-to-front wound on either Thomas or Tate.
The Rev. Thomas soon left for Chicago and never returned. Without any fanfare, her followers also left, leaving mostly everything behind in the church compound.
"It always creeped me out whenever we had to drive past Miracle Valley back then," Andrade said. "I always expected something really bad to happen when our car went that way. They were a religious cult, and they were fanatical and violent and seemed to get more so as time went on. It was as if the law didn't apply to them, and they weren't going to pay any attention to it.
"The terrible thing about it all is that people were killed there, no matter what anyone thought about them, and that's absolutely awful. l mean it was 1982, for God sakes, not the OK Corral in Tombstone of the 1880s. Still, to this day, I'm not even sure what they died for, but the saddest thing about it is the legacy of death they left across that peaceful stretch of the desert."