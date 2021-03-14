This is the first of a series on the future of the wall as more information becomes available.
BISBEE — With the end of the moratorium to stop construction of the border wall just days away, former U.S. officials and environmental and community activists want to know what President Joe Biden and new Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have in mind to resolve the problems created.
Arizona U.S. Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva and Anne Kirkpatrick and six other U.S. representatives sent a letter to Biden applauding his decision to shut down construction and assign the DHS and Department of Defense the task of developing a plan to redirect funding, repurpose contracts and restore the fragile land damaged within the 60 days of Biden’s construction moratorium.
“We urge you to meaningfully consult with border communities that have been impacted by the construction, including tribal members, and stakeholders. We ask that the DHS develop a meaningful environmental mitigation plan for the borderlands with local stakeholders,” the letter stated.
They also asked Biden to cancel all construction contracts and not initiate any construction activities. Instead, they request remaining funds be diverted to mitigate “harms from the wall and removing border wall in places with particularly destructive environmental damage and destruction of sacred sites.”
They point out the Trump administration, including the former acting director of DHS Chad Wolf, used executive privilege 29 times to waive 84 federal environmental, historical and cultural laws and countless state and local laws. The laws included critical environmental protections like the National Environmental Policy Act, public health and safety rights and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Local and tribal communities had no say when the decision to build a wall along the southern border was made, even though they asked DHS to include them so susceptible areas could be identified and discussed.
“Urgent action is necessary to address the damage to border communities, public lands, lands sacred to the O’odham, Carrizo–Comecrudo and Kumeyaay people, and the environment along the border,” the letter concludes.
Former Secretaries of the Interior Bruce Babbitt, also former governor of Arizona, and Sally Jewell, who worked under the Clinton and Obama administrations, and 26 environmental and community groups also sent a letter to Biden asking that certain areas of the border wall be reopened or removed to allow for wildlife migration, to restore access to sacred sites and repair the lands and waters damaged and destroyed during construction.
They suggested Biden form a borderlands restoration unit of the Civilian Climate Corps that would provide “living wage jobs to the underemployed, particularly residents in transborder indigenous and rural communities. Such a program, funded by redirection of resources previously allocated for wall construction, should create a minimum of 2,000 jobs on each side of the border by 2022, with continued support over the coming decade. The program would serve as a model for the integration of ecosystem restoration and economic growth elsewhere, throughout the U.S. and Mexico. If done swiftly, this action could mitigate negative impacts on wildlife and alleviate the suffering of indigenous communities divided by wall construction.”
More details could come Wednesday as Mayorkas holds his first hearing with the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss the future of DHS.