PALOMINAS — Steve Spooner’s world of plants, cactuses and trees is so staggering it dwarfs his entire house like a shaded canopy that got marooned in the middle of a desert.
You almost have to squint to see a tiny speck of stucco of his Sandstone Drive home he and his wife have lived in for 34 years.
Tucked away in the high desert where Spooner’s incredible plant life thrives like an oasis rising out of the Nile Delta, you’d think you stepped into a botanical garden of the gods.
Or a paradise lost.
And in a way you have.
In Spooner’s ¾-acre world, trees reach 40 feet and bamboo forests stretch 80 feet skyward. Plant species like woodland tobacco, pink octopus bell flowers, paper rice plants and flamingo box elder maples blend into a fragrant-smelling landscape along trails of paths hugged by rows of succulents that’re almost dizzying to behold.
For more than three decades, Spooner — who retired from the U.S. Postal Service 12 years ago — has single-handedly created a paradise with more than 300 varieties of trees from around the world along with 600 species of cactus, some more than 30 years old.
“I think if I could live life over again, I’d be a horticulturist,” said Spooner, who has been taking gardening clubs, groups and individuals on three-hour tours of his garden for years.
But the life that Spooner — a tour guide and self-taught botanist — has chosen might even be better.
“Somewhere along the way I fell in love with the diversity of nature,” he said, glancing at a spray of yellow columbines and climbing roses. “It’s always evolving, making it all so amazing to enjoy.”
When Spooner and his wife, Sandra, bought the place, there was not a lot to initially enjoy. A peach and a juniper tree — now long gone — were the only two species on a thatch of desert scrub where his house sat.
“I wanted to live in the country and had an idea that if I started planting a lot of things, I might create a neat space for nature to thrive,” he said. “It soon became a passion and took on a life of its own. Every single plant, tree and cactus you see here I planted. It’s been an absolute joy.”
While his father once received a plaque for having the Sierra Vista garden of the year, Spooner said he didn’t learn anything about gardening from his dad.
“For some reason, I fell in love with cacti as a kid in Sierra Vista and started selling them in little pots,” he recalled. “I was always fascinated with their innate ability to survive.”
If that was Spooner’s tipping point, it spilled over soon after he purchased his home and began his quest that had no blueprint for creating one of the most stunning displays of nature in Cochise County.
He initially started planting fruit trees in his back yard.
Then he branched out into every nook and cranny of his property, filling the earth with trees like Bulgarian evergreens and pink-tinged tamarisks that soared to 30 feet, creating a vast canopy of shade that became an oasis of greenery in the Sonoran Desert.
For someone who barely had a working knowledge of plants, how did Spooner know what he was doing?
“Some research, some trial and error,” he said. “The Sunset Western Garden Book became my Bible. I traveled around, saw stuff I liked that I thought might work here and put in a drip system. The whole thing became a joy. I had seven kids who I’d say were active participants, but they didn't have the same passion for this as I had.”
As Spooner’s garden kept growing over and around his property, so did his understanding of different species.
But it was his first love — cactus — that he kept adding into winding paths, strange ones from different corners of the world like red-headed Irishman and dozens of heather and sand dollar cactus. An 18-foot yucca he bought 25 years ago that was barely 10 inches high still has all its leaves intact, something Spooner says he has never seen before.
But that’s how just about everything he planted somehow turned out.
“The good thing about cacti is I can always put them in pots and squeeze eight or 10 more in somewhere,” he said. “Plus the pots keep them from the gophers.”
His biggest challenge in his botanical paradise has always been planting for shade.
Yet the Sierra Vista kid who grew up with an affinity for cactus somehow mastered it.
“I used to have hundreds of roses and peonies that loved that sun,” he said. “But all the trees I planted were also vying for the sun, and they kind of won out. Now I have a lot of things that love shade.”
Like his 45-foot high catalpa tree with its fragrant, white flowers in his front yard that he bought for $5 in a pot 20 years ago. He said looked awful.
“As soon as I put it in the ground, it took off,” he said. “Go figure.”
He also planted a towering field of bamboo with some soaring 80 feet high that have 6-inch diameter stalks.
“Over the years the bamboos and all the other trees near them blended into a mini-forest,” he said. “That’s what makes nature so amazing.”
While visitors manage to find their way to his botanical oasis to tour, paint or admire flocks of birds that grace his garden, Spooner still tends it as if he had just planted the first seed.
He is still — and most likely will always be — awed by the sweep of nature that has blossomed like a paradise lost at his high desert home.
“It really never gets old,” he said. “There’s always something new blooming. If not today, then tomorrow. Or the next day. Or the day after that.”
He walked over to a weeping Santa Rosa plum tree, admired it and smiled.
“A lot of people have Santa Rosa plum trees, which are nice,” he said. “But I have weeping ones. Why? Because they’re different, something that nature and this garden are all about.”
For a guided tour of Steve Spooner's gardens, call him at 520-366-2207.