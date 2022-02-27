It’s difficult to pinpoint what makes a new business just starting out in one of the most competitive markets in Cochise County suddenly take off in an almost meteoric rise in less than a year the way Prestige Remodeling & Restoration has.
Especially when the company began two months after the first wave of COVID-19 started to spread across the country.
Yet in the 15 months since Heather and Jason Davis — along with Alfred Nash — threw caution to the wind and left their day jobs, Prestige is not only busier than it ever hoped it would be; it’s as close to an American success story as it gets.
The Sierra Vista-based company has already doubled its original work force and was named last year’s Best Of Cochise County yet it has still managed to somehow find time to give back to a community it feels deeply committed to with sponsorships, donations and hands-on volunteering.
So how does this happen, that a small business — despite having an immense talent for home remodeling and home construction — takes off like a Roman candle in a crowded field where the big box stores also compete in Cochise County?
“We knew it was going to be a giant leap of faith when we started this, but we set out to be not just another remodeling company,” said Heather Davis, who co-owns Prestige with her husband, Jason, and Alfred Nash. “We wanted to be the one that sets us apart from others. "Being voted No. 1 in Best of Cochise County and being as busy and successful as we've been in such a short time is just as amazing to us as it is to you and everyone else. We're beyond humbled by this."
Extremely skilled remodeling and restoration contractors with more than 50 years experience between them, Jason Davis and Nash have been building in Cochise County for more than a decade. They've tackled home remodels of every size and shape, commercial and residential additions and made a decent living building every kind of interior and exterior project under the sun. Yet they felt they could create a home remodeling business that could be spectacular with stunning, one-of-a-kind, custom projects and that maybe, just maybe word might slowly spread.
And boy, did it ever.
Except that it didn't spread slowly; it took off like a wildfire in a canyon.
"We did some advertising initially, but it was word-of-mouth that mattered most," said Heather Davis, who was in the medical field for 18 years before becoming involved in the construction industry six years ago. "When you are recommended by someone, suddenly it keeps going and going. In our case, it just kept up and the referrals didn't stop coming in. We've been extremely blessed."
Still, it took more than just being blessed and getting some initial referrals in the height of a worldwide pandemic for Prestige to carve out a foothold in Cochise County's established home construction industry.
Although Prestige may have shattered every rule when it comes to starting a new business, Cochise College Small Business Development Director Mark Schmitt not only applauds what the Davises and Nash have accomplished in such a relatively short time; he says what they managed to do was no fluke.
"I don't want to say they were lucky," he said. "I mean, they broke every rule in the book with all three of them quitting their jobs and starting a brand new business when COVID hit. But they knew this market and saw how overwhelming the demand for home remodeling, especially in Cochise County, is.
"People had money to spend; they had cash put away for vacations they suddenly couldn't take because of the pandemic so they turned to remodeling their homes. They started this business at the perfect time — the home industry, from real estate to remodeling, is booming."
Schmitt said he doesn't see the trend going away anytime soon.
"People who are moving here and buying houses, sold homes that had a lot of equity, and many have an extra $200,000 in their pockets to put in that kitchen or bathroom remodel," he said. "There's a pent-up demand for home remodeling right now. They (the Davises and Nash) understood this, and what they're doing right now is outstanding."
From the get-go, the trio knew what they had to do and how to go about it. They specifically aimed at taking customer satisfaction to another level, going the extra mile so often that it just seemed like part of their job.
“We don’t want our customers to just be ‘happy’ with what we have done,” said Heather Davis. “We want them to be ecstatic. We take so much pride in everything we do, from the simplest things to the bigger things. We strive to exceed expectations from the first phone call until the project is finished. The beauty of this is having an eye for bringing a project together and turning it into something so beautiful is truly a gift. I think people also take comfort that we not only have our KB2 general contractor’s license, but electrical and plumbing licenses as well.”
Working closely with local companies like Sierra Vista Tile and Cochise Cabinets & Countertops, Davis said Prestige is a “one-stop shop,” handling and coordinating every facet of home remodels, from kitchen, bathrooms and additions to flooring, doors and windows, including plumbing and electrical.
“We pride ourselves on customer service, honesty and integrity, especially with the supply chain backed up the way it is at the moment,” she said. “When a customer wants something done that we know could take weeks or even months to get, they appreciate our honesty and that we are upfront with them from the beginning. It’s about building a level of trust.”
Prestige hasn’t taken its foot off the gas pedal since it began. The company has since hired four more employees, including Daniel Escobar, who Davis said has been a huge asset to the Prestige family. With projects lined up and business continuing to roll in, Prestige plans to hire more in the near future. It recently purchased a building on North Second Street it is remodeling for its new home, where it will showcase its work with a reception area featuring built-in desks with granite tops, a stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. A large garage in the back will house its workshop and storage areas.
“To be honest, we thought it would be a couple of years to get where we are already today,” she said. “This is just so amazing.”
Still, with all Prestige has on its plate, it has not forgotten the community that has helped launch the company with the enormous amount of work it has given them. It sponsored and had a booth at the Home and Business Expo at The Mall in Sierra Vista as well as for Freedom Fest. They volunteered at Veterans Memorial Park during Halloween for "Trunk or Treat," donated to the Salvation Army at Thanksgiving and sponsored the Santa Fly-in in December along with a couple of private "go-fund me" fundraisers.
“We love being able to help this community as much as possible, either by sponsorships, donations, or just being there,” Davis said. “There is so much need in our community, and we want to do what we can because we truly care about it. We are so very grateful for this community.”
As Davis looks into Prestige’s crystal ball, she likes what she sees in the company’s future.
“I feel strongly in my heart that our future looks great,” she said. “We took a giant leap of faith starting a company during the pandemic, but we have been extremely blessed and it all worked out well. We hope to hire a few more employees; we don't want to get too big, but we want our employees to grow with us. We don’t want this to be just a job to come to; we want additions to our family and to share the success. We will always pride ourselves on customer service, honesty and integrity.
“But most importantly, we want to continue to be a part of this awesome community and be able to give back to it any way that we can.”