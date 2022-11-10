BISBEE — Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said Wednesday he is moving ahead with the hand count of ballots, even though Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of an injunction and put a hold on the action earlier this week.
An emergency meeting was held by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday to vote on appealing the judge’s decision to the Arizona Supreme Court, but all the discussion was held in executive session, as permitted by law when speaking with attorneys on a pending court case.
When they opened the public meeting up, there was no discussion at all about the continuation of a hand count, just a vote taken to proceed with the appeal. Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted in favor and Supervisor Ann English voted against it. English, a Democrat, has been opposed to the hand count from the beginning.
There was a new development in that attorney Bryan Blehm, who represents the board and County Recorder David Stevens, has requested to transfer the case from the Arizona Court of Appeals to the Arizona Supreme Court.
He wrote, "There is scarcely a matter of greater statewide importance than 'protecting the integrity of the electoral process' and the public’s perception of whether their elected officials are upholding their duty preserve and protect 'our democratic system,' as Appellants are attempting to do for their constituents. Because the issue at bar is novel, purely legal, and greatly important to the state, it behooves this Court to speak first on the issue."
The supervisors plan to accept the canvass as requested by Elections Director Lisa Marra at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to their schedule.
Arizona Republic reporter Mary Jo Pitzl reported late Wednesday that Stevens planned to proceed with a hand count while the attorneys seek a hearing before the Arizona Supreme Court and stated English talked about the county paying for the attorneys representing the county. Pitzl reported the supervisors voted on attorney fees; however, that was not the case. The vote only was on proceeding with the appeal.
English stated Thursday morning, “I have not read what was reported. I do have knowledge the attorney for the board was sent a letter to hire him, Blehm I think, and it was for a $10,000 retainer and $325 per hour. The motion was to do as the attorney suggested, file an appeal.
“The board members said when they wanted an attorney that they thought they had private funding, but I have no knowledge about the source except someone told me Ms. Judd had a funding page online asking for donations.
“Truly amazing where this seems to be going. I am sorry Cochise County is getting so much negative publicity over this issue which could be solved in legislation if it is the will of the Legislature.”
Early on Judd claimed the attorney for the supervisors, Blehm, was pro bono and there was money to pay legal fees from outside sources if necessary.
In contradiction, she stated, "It was never pro bono. Not for him, but there is funding available and we are still figuring how that will be received — to county, then to lawyer or donations directly to the law firm. There are pro bono lawyers, too, but we couldn’t get one in time."
She added, "The injunction was not clear enough to limit all hand counting. Please know that my purpose for going for the appeal is that I don’t want to leave the issue with the door closed on future possibilities. A successful appeal would open a door for others. It is not a bad thing to hand count ballots. I do not know when it became a bad thing and whose idea that was … and I am not sure if I want to know."
Stevens would not talk to the Herald/Review and said his attorney, Alexander Kolodin, the co–counsel for the Arizona Republican Party, would answer questions.
When called, Kolodin said he was preparing a statement that would explain how a limited hand count could proceed.
In the statement, Kolodin wrote Stevens did send out messages “stating that he intended to conduct a 100% hand count audit. He has since clarified that he does not intend to conduct a 100% hand count audit until approved by the courts. Obviously, when Recorder Stevens and the county prevail on appeal they will conduct a 100% hand count audit of all ballots cast in the general election in Cochise County. Our client intends to prevail and thus to conduct the 100% hand count.”
Kolodin goes on to say Stevens’s communications “have been construed, or, rather, misconstrued, by the press to indicate that our client intends to defy the court’s order. Such is often the case when non–attorneys opposed to Secretary (of State Katie) Hobbs’ position speak to a hostile media outlet which functions mostly as a messaging arm of her campaign.”
He said the judge’s order “does not completely prohibit the county from conducting an expanded hand count audit. The trial court’s order provides: The Cochise County Recorder, Cochise County Director of Elections, or any other officer in charge elections for Cochise County shall conduct any hand count of precinct ballots or hand count audit of early ballots strictly in accordance with A.R.S. 16–602, as described in this ruling."
He continued, “While the trial court’s ruling also establishes an upper bound for the number of ballots that may be recounted by hand, this upper bound is defined by the maximum number of election day ballots that could be hand counted while still providing for random selection.
“From this, it is clear that A.R.S. 16–602(B) ‘as described in the ruling’ requires that the county recount 'at least 2% of the election day ballots cast at precincts in that county, or two precincts, whichever is greater, but fewer than 100%, of election day ballots to allow for what the trial court views as random selection. Under the trial court’s reasoning, any number between these two poles is permissible under A.R.S. 16-602(B).”
However, All Voting is Local Arizona state director Alex Gulotta stated in a letter to the county, “This is a flagrant disregard for the election process, court orders and the rule of law. This is a clear effort to seize power from Cochise County voters at the expense of a fair and accurate election process.”
He goes on to say it would violate the court decision, the Elections Procedure Manual and Arizona law.
“Machine tabulations must be allowed to continue uninterrupted and the expanded hand count must stop,” he concluded. “Cochise County’s attempts to use hand counting are driven by conspiracy theories and have been blocked repeatedly by Arizona judges.”
Attorney James Barton, with the law firm Barton Menendez Soto, wrote on behalf of the Arizona Democratic Party, “I have advised the county Supervisors chairwoman not to participate in what is plainly outside of any statutory authority.”
He said the county could be liable for contempt of McGinley’s ruling if it proceeds.
Calls to Blehm from the Herald/Review were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
When asked who was paying for the attorneys’ services, county Public Information Officer Jane Montgomery said the matter of paying for counsel would be discussed in the Tuesday, Nov. 15, meeting of the supervisors.
The meeting notice includes an agenda item for a discussion on legal fees.
On the same day at 1 p.m., the supervisors will discuss the modification of the original hand count item that was approved in the Oct. 24 meeting.