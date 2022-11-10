BISBEE — Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said Wednesday he is moving ahead with the hand count of ballots, even though Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of an injunction and put a hold on the action earlier this week.

An emergency meeting was held by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday to vote on appealing the judge’s decision to the Arizona Supreme Court, but all the discussion was held in executive session, as permitted by law when speaking with attorneys on a pending court case.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?