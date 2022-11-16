Line workers representing 13 electric utilities from throughout Arizona and New Mexico participated in a two-day Lineman Rodeo this week, hosted by Sulphur Springs Electric Cooperative at its Benson maintenance and construction yard.
“Employers everywhere are experiencing the challenge of finding and retaining people, and electric utilities are certainly not immune to that challenge,” SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling said. “That makes this event all the more important. Line worker rodeos bring regional utilities together to highlight and celebrate the incredible skill of our line workers. We are happy to host this event to provide training, raise awareness about the line worker trade, and give our people an opportunity to have some fun and network with peers.”
Apprentice line workers were scored in three contests and took a written exam to determine the top performer in Tuesday morning contests. Line workers completed an obstacle course, rescued a mannequin from the top of a power pole and participated in a “mystery event” under the watchful eye of judges at the competition.
Top finishers featured two apprentices representing Electric District 3, a utility located in Maricopa. Tyler Russell finished first and Sean Scarlatti took second place. Navopache line worker Garrett Linn took third place and Sawyer McDonald, a SSVEC line worker based at the Willcox office, captured fourth place.
Tuesday afternoon, utility teams that could include one apprentice and an experienced journeyman line worker were on the stopwatch changing out transformers from a bucket truck and replacing cross arms atop the power poles.
It was the first “rodeo” competition hosted by SSVEC since 2018, due to the impact of the pandemic on all operations for the past several years.
“We’re very pleased with the number of linemen who are participating and delighted that we generated interest from so many electric cooperatives and utilities,” said Steve Garate, safety and training manager at SSVEC. “The intent of this two-day event is to offer an educational opportunity and still have some fun with the competitions.”
Tuesday night participants attended an awards banquet at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lodge in Benson where top-scoring linemen were honored with award plaques.
Wednesday morning it was back to school for the group, offering instruction on transformer connections, grounding and a four-hour session on regulators and reclosers.
Participating utilities included TRICO, the Gila River Indian Community Utility Authority; Arizona G&T; Graham County Electric; Columbus Electric Cooperative of Deming, New Mexico; Mohave Electric Cooperative; Tohono O’odham Utility Authority; Electric District 3; Electric District 2; Navopache Electric Cooperative; city of Safford municipal electric; and SSVEC.
Nine businesses participated in sponsoring the event, representing utility-vendors from across the state.
Submitted by Eric Petermann, SSVEC public relations manager
