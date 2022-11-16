Line workers representing 13 electric utilities from throughout Arizona and New Mexico participated in a two-day Lineman Rodeo this week, hosted by Sulphur Springs Electric Cooperative at its Benson maintenance and construction yard.

“Employers everywhere are experiencing the challenge of finding and retaining people, and electric utilities are certainly not immune to that challenge,” SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling said. “That makes this event all the more important. Line worker rodeos bring regional utilities together to highlight and celebrate the incredible skill of our line workers. We are happy to host this event to provide training, raise awareness about the line worker trade, and give our people an opportunity to have some fun and network with peers.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?