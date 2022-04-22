Hello, history fans. In our last episode, Frank Corbin of the Corbin mill forcefully responded to claims that he was selling his Millville just as he was opening it.
For a new controversy, workers at Millville were told they could not drink alcohol. This fueled many to locate across the San Pedro and help build Charleston, which welcomed the saloon keeper and drunkard alike.
“…sixteen mule teams haul away from forty to fifty thousand pounds of ore daily…” -Arizona Citizen
J.B. Allen, for whom Allen Street in Tombstone would be named, told of start issues that Gird and his enterprises encountered.
“They had their ditch pretty near built, and the mill pretty near up, and there were ranchers who threatened to get an injunction that they should not take the water from the stream…There was a contract made with the Mormons to put in the dam, and the material was to be furnished by a stated day, and they did not get the saw mill running…Then there was contracts made with large teams for hauling lumber from the sawmill to the mill site, and to the dam, and the teams came and there was no lumber for them to haul…”
Such difficulties were ironed out as the project moved forward.
But a problem of a different nature would arise over liquor. One of Gird’s key investors, John Vosburg, had a penchant for the corporate prohibition of liquor and was against any drinking. To the average worker at Millville, that may have been bad enough, but when he tried to forbid workers from leaving the company property and crossing the river to drink in Charleston, that was a bridge too far.
“I recollect there was some good deal of dissatisfaction with Mr. Vosburg. He was Superintendent of the laboring men on the ditch, and the outside work at Charleston in connection with constructing the mill, and he had some ideas of propriety which the men did not approve of. He did not want no liquor brought on to the millsite, wouldn’t allow it, and he objected to the men going across the river and getting it.
“There was so much dissatisfaction that it became necessary to remove Mr. Vosburg…it was a very delicate matter to manage it without any difficulty with Vosburg, he being a large owner in the property....”
While operating his store at Millville, Allen recalled two of his local celebrities who occasioned his establishment: “The Scheiffelins would come there to my store, there was no other place for them to go to, and they would sit there with Bidwell, and then there were others in there, more than one, and they would spend their leisure time there, to a great extent.”
That Allen had located at Millville in the first place was at the request of Gird, so the fact the Ed and Al Schieffelin frequented it just kept things in the close-knit circle that Gird was establishing for himself and his partners.
“I put a store down at Charleston [Millville] at the request of Mr. Gird, which I afterwards sold out to Mr. [Walter B.] Scott, with the consent of Mr. Gird. I requested Mr. Bidwell to get permission of Mr. Gird to do so. I took Mr. Scott up and introduced him to Mr. Gird, and stated Mr. Scott agreed to carry out his wishes as I had done, and not sell liquor.”
Allen had sold to Scott with the blessing of Gird as the store was located on T.M. & M. Co. property with the understanding that Scott would abide with Gird’s rule of not selling liquor to those who wished to imbibe.
Of the sale, J.B. Scott said the following: “I resided in Charleston, Arizona, in 1879. I purchased the business and store of J.B. Allen in Millville in March, 1879. Millville was on the side of the river where the mills of the Tombstone Mill and Mining Company are.”
Scott soon decided that the canvas store purchased from Allen was in need of an upgrade.
“After I commenced business myself I found it was necessary to put up a permanent building…And I went to Mr. Gird and asked him if I could get a lease to sufficient ground there to erect a building on, and he said he supposed that I could but stated, however, that it would be necessary for me to comply with the regulations of the company. He said the company would own the ground, and if at any time it was found necessary for me to move I would have to do so…”
Such stipulations are normal on property owned by mining companies in general, and Gird stood fast to the stipulation that he “should not sell any liquor on the ground.”
Perhaps Scott, considering the higher investment of a permanent structure, desired the guarantee to remain in one place and sell whatever goods he saw fit to compete in the marketplace.
“I built a house [place of business] on the other side of the river at Charleston.” The sale of liquor would continue to be concentrated at Charleston, rather than Millville, due to this understandable policy, which would only add excitement to the booming village.