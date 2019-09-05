The Cochise County Council for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recently distributed $24,100 to the children who have open cases with the Department of Child Safety (DCS) in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. This provided $100 to each child to help defray back-to-school expenses.
The Cochise County Council for CASA, Inc., is a volunteer organization that works with the CASA Coordinators to advocate on behalf of and financially support abused and neglected children. The CASA Council recently expanded its services to cover not only Cochise County, but Graham and Greenlee counties as well. There is special emphasis on supporting those children who are in the CASA program.
The CASA Council is both a 501(C)(3) and a Qualified Foster Care Organization for Arizona Tax Credits. The money for this distribution came from the people who donated through Arizona Tax Credits.
Submitted by Ned Letto