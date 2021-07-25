The number of undocumented persons flowing through the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector is continuing unabated, with roughly 25 migrants being arrested every hour in the area — which includes Cochise County — federal officials said Thursday.
And while the number of migrants encountered in the region in June slightly dropped as compared to May, figures released by the Border Patrol show a 206 percent increase in attempted illegal crossings through the Tucson Sector from October 2020 to June 2021, as compared to the same time period last year.
The amount of undocumented migrants crossing illegally into Cochise County also dropped somewhat in June as compared to May, but not dramatically, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said.
The majority of those attempting to enter the United States, are single males from Mexico, officials said.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Tucson Sector covers 262 border miles, from the New Mexico state line to the Yuma County line. It is the second busiest Border Patrol sector along the entire Southwest border, after the the Del Rio, Texas sector.
The June trend was not followed along the Southwest border of the U.S. though, where the number of undocumented migrants continued to swell each month from October 2020 to this past June, considered fiscal year 2021. The spike during that nine-month stretch was 313.8 percent and the number of migrants encountered surpassed one million people at 1,076,642, the Border Patrol said.
During the same period the previous year — October 2019 to June 2020 — the number of migrants caught crossing illegally was significantly fewer, at 260,061.
Jesus Vasavilbaso, a spokesman with the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector office, said the situation is not letting up regardless of the June dip.
“Yes, the numbers are slightly down from May (19.900) to June (18,385); (but) we are still up 206% in apprehensions for the fiscal year compared to last year,” Vasavilbaso said in an email.
“It is hard to say why there was a slight decrease from May, but it is not slowing down for sure. 18,385 is many apprehensions; it is approximately 25 apprehensions an hour for Tucson Sector. Also, 85% of the apprehensions (118,000) are single adult males.”
While local law enforcement officials have long said that the number of migrants attempting to cross into the state illegally always drops slightly in June because it’s considered the hottest month in Arizona, Vasavilbaso said that may not be the case.
“Migrants have no control where, when and how they will be allowed to cross the border into the United States — human smugglers control the flow of migrants on the Mexican side,” he said.
In Cochise County in May, the Sheriff’s Office’s Buckeye cameras set up along the border captured the images of 3,909 undocumented migrants attempting to slip into the area. Of those, 1,317 were encountered and repatriated. In June, the cameras spotted 3,027 migrants trying to come in with 1,328 encountered, Dannels said.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the majority of repatriations were done under Title 42.
That provision was instituted under the Trump administration in March 2020 mainly as a way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Border Patrol facilities and in the country overall.
The Biden administration has been facing mounting pressure from advocates, experts and some lawmakers, to rescind Title 42.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the U.S. border with both Mexico and Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel, until at least Aug. 21.
The borders were shut down in March 2020, also in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 between the countries.