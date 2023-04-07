SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise County Republican Committee has become a house divided and in turmoil, with a small faction of members pushing for the ouster of its recently elected chairman Brandon Martin, who while extending an olive branch to his detractors is refusing to budge from his post.
Martin, a three-time U.S. Congressional candidate, said he has asked his opponents to return to the fold so that the party can "heal" and so that they can continue going forward and winning elections.
But a handful of members — referred to as precinct committeemen — said last week they are working on toppling Martin from his seat. They said they could not provide details because they are seeking legal advice on how to go about their plan.
They say Martin's recent issues with his ex-wife and oldest child, as well as his soon-to-be-ex-wife, and his actions against precinct committeeman Judy Smith and former CCRC chairman Robert Montgomery, are casting a pall over the Cochise County Republican Party.
Martin is under investigation by Sierra Vista Police on allegations he burst into a meeting at the Sierra Vista Public Library and on his way out slammed a door into Montgomery's ankle and broke it. SVPD spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said once police interview Martin, they will refer the case to the Cochise County Attorney's Office for a determination of charges.
Smith, a precinct committeeman with the CCRC, is banned from CCRC headquarters on Fry Boulevard because Martin claims she was stalking him outside his residence on Feb. 7. Martin said there are claims from the opposing faction that he was not living in the right precinct and that Smith and others were trying to ascertain that.
Smith has vehemently denied that she was stalking Martin, saying she was on a public street in her car and that she had no idea where Martin lived. The 75-year-old filed for an order of protection against Martin because she said he followed her down several Sierra Vista streets the same night he alleged she was stalking him.
Montgomery also has filed for an order of protection against Martin following the ankle incident at the library on March 15.
Also last month, a Cochise County Superior Court judge enforced an order of protection filed against Martin by his ex-wife. The order was taken out on behalf of Martin's oldest child, whom the ex-wife said was endangered by Martin's erratic behavior in at least three separate occasions. Martin cannot see the child for one year unless the girl's mother approves supervised visits.
Martin, who lives in Sierra Vista, was a congressional candidate in 2018. He then became the Republican nominee for Congressional District 2 in 2020, but was beaten in that race by Democratic incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick. He ran again in 2022 in Congressional District 6, but lost his bid to fellow Republican Juan Ciscomani in the 2022 August primary election.
Last Monday, the day the CCRC was supposed to have its monthly meeting — they have one the first Monday of every month — the doors to the CCRC headquarters were locked and Martin and members of the board were inside conducting a Zoom meeting.
Martin told the Herald/Review on Friday at CCRC headquarters that the doors were locked because the gathering was only "informational," no votes were taken. He also said only board members were in attendance at the headquarters and that emails were sent out inviting all members to attend the meeting via Zoom.
He said the second reason for locking the door was to keep Smith and other "agitators" out.
About 20 people — not all of them CCRC precinct committee members — showed up and staged a protest of sorts outside the office, among them Smith and Montgomery, who is on crutches.
One member, Paul Varble, banged on the front door and yelled for Martin to open up.
"This is not his meeting, this is our meeting," Varble said repeatedly. "This has never happened in the 15-year history of this committee."
Deborah Wise, a precinct and state committee member, said the removal of Martin is in the works, but she could not provide details.
Martin, meanwhile, said he's not quitting the position he was legitimately elected to. He said the faction that was outside the meeting Monday is a group that is angry because Montgomery lost his bid for the chairmanship in December.
"They don't want to accept that their person lost the election," Martin said. "They were coming here to cause trouble.
"I'm trying to heal the party," Martin added. "I've extended olive branches to the whole group and every individual in the group. I've asked them multiple times to stop all the nonsense and come back to the party."
Martin said if the group of agitators that was fueling the fracas on Monday does not stop causing problems — such as at the next meeting in May — he will involve law enforcement.
He said members of the CCRC board have been reaching out to the divided faction to attempt a mediation.
"But they don't want a mediation," he said. "They don't want to heal the party. They just want to get me out of office. I have no intention to resign."
He said Smith could return to the CCRC if she offered a public apology.
Smith laughed when she learned of Martin's comments regarding the olive branch and the public apology he's asking for.
"I can describe the olive branch," she said via telephone on Friday afternoon. "We give up everything and he wins everything. Also, what would I be apologizing for? He's the one who followed me."