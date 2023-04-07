ccrc

Cochise County Republican Committee members protest the locked door to the office on April 3.

 submitted

SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise County Republican Committee has become a house divided and in turmoil, with a small faction of members pushing for the ouster of its recently elected chairman Brandon Martin, who while  extending an olive branch to his detractors is refusing to budge from his post.

Martin, a three-time U.S. Congressional candidate, said he has asked his opponents to return to the fold so that the party can "heal" and so that they can continue going forward and winning elections. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?