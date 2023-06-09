Premier Alliances handed out four scholarships recently through their Founders Scholarship program. Scholarship awardee Kayla Munoz stands with Premier Alliances Board President Joel Evans at the organization’s Naco campus last week.
BISBEE — Premier Alliances’ founders scholarship has helped aid tuition for people with disabilities or caretakers attending a post secondary education.
“The scholarship is just a way for us to expand our outreach to individuals with additional needs in the community,” said Derek Jordan, outreach and events coordinator for Premier Alliances, a nonprofit organization in Bisbee aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities
This is the third year Premier has offered a scholarship to widen its mission beyond employment opportunities. Jordan said it is not targeted toward a specific age group.
“It’s available to anybody in Cochise County,” he said. “The criteria of the scholarship are pretty simple, you have to be a Cochise County resident and you either have to have a disability yourself or you have to be the caretaker of somebody with a disability.”
Jordan said the scholarships applications are reviewed by a committee and selected based on need.
“I feel very honored to have been selected to get this scholarship,” said Kayla Munoz.
Munoz is a part-time caretaker for her mother. She said her caretaker duties include doing household jobs and driving her mom to treatments.
“It can be stressful sometimes just because I’m a single mom and working a full time job,” she said. “I’m just very thankful that I still have my mom with me.”
Munoz is a full-time employee for the county in rental assistance and attends Grand Canyon University online in elementary education with the goal of becoming a teacher. Munoz has two associate degrees but wanted to get her bachelor's.
“I just go through the flow," she said. "I feel like it comes kinda natural to do all these things because I love to help people."
Her love of helping people has led her to want to become a teacher. She said looking back on her time in school, she realizes the importance of education. She wants to teach between kindergarten and third grade.
“I feel like if I become an elementary teacher, I can make a difference in the world and help children grow and learn,” Munoz said.
One day Munoz hopes to give back and teach at Naco Elementary School, where she used to attend. Her former teachers made the environment comfortable.
“I hope to go back and do a couple years there and maybe throughout Cochise County and see where I like it,” she said.
Munoz said she has more time to focus on school over the summer than during the school year. She would go to bed around midnight after going to work, taking her daughter to softball practice after school, doing household chores and doing her schoolwork. There were times when she didn’t know how she could get it done. Her biggest supporters have been her mother and daughter.
“They actually push me and motivate me to keep going,” Munoz said. “I mostly do it for my daughter.”
Munoz was awarded $1,500, which paid half of her tuition balance. She will continue taking classes again in January and plans to graduate in 2025.
“I was really stressed out, like, trying to figure out how I was going to pay this balance,” Munoz said. “I was really happy.”
She said the fulfilling part about this experience was getting enrolled and starting college.
“So many things are really stressful for me, but I stuck with it,” Munoz said. “There were times where I thought I would have to stop school.”
In her free time, Munoz likes to work out to help relieve stress, hike, and spend time with her family and friends.
“Thank you for helping me reach my dreams and goals to help people, animals, and the world,” said Denise Salgado, another scholarship recipient.
Jordan said the scholarship process opens Jan. 1 and typically closes in mid-March.
“If you really want it, you can do it. You just have to set your mind to it,” Munoz said.
