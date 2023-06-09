munoz

Premier Alliances handed out four scholarships recently through their Founders Scholarship program. Scholarship awardee Kayla Munoz stands with Premier Alliances Board President Joel Evans at the organization’s Naco campus last week.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Premier Alliances’ founders scholarship has helped aid tuition for people with disabilities or caretakers attending a post secondary education.

“The scholarship is just a way for us to expand our outreach to individuals with additional needs in the community,” said Derek Jordan, outreach and events coordinator for Premier Alliances, a nonprofit organization in Bisbee aimed at improving the lives of people with disabilities

