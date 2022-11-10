warrior healing

The Warrior Healing Center Veterans Day Parade entrant rolls down Fry Boulevard Friday in Sierra Vista.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

In 2020 there were 6,146 recorded veteran suicides across the nation, according to the most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report by the VA. According to data collected by the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista, there have been 39 veteran suicides in Cochise County in the last three years and 12 confirmed veteran suicides so far in 2022.

Cochise County has the highest number of veterans per capita in the state, making veteran suicide an important issue across the county.

