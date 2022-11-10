In 2020 there were 6,146 recorded veteran suicides across the nation, according to the most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report by the VA. According to data collected by the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista, there have been 39 veteran suicides in Cochise County in the last three years and 12 confirmed veteran suicides so far in 2022.
Cochise County has the highest number of veterans per capita in the state, making veteran suicide an important issue across the county.
Dr. Timothy Kirk, chief clerk for the WHC, believes that veteran suicide can be prevented by providing services to veterans in crisis and improving access to VA services.
“We want to prevent as many suicides as are preventable,” said Kirk.
The WHC’s goal is to reduce the number of veteran suicides to zero. To do this, they are working with local community service groups, healing providers and local artists to provide operational support so that they are able to better serve veterans. They also are collecting experiences from veterans to improve services for future veterans.
The WHC hosts a network of more than 50 service organizations and healing providers to help veterans in many different ways. The goal is to prevent and care for crises in veterans’ lives.
According to Kirk, the WHC has more than 1,600 veterans they are actively assisting now. The organization is on track to add more than 800 more by the end of the year. August was the busiest month ever for the WHC, with 77 new veterans seeking assistance.
Kirk said veterans come to the WHC seeking all sorts of assistance. The WHC provides financial, mental health, legal and housing assistance among others.
“The other thing that we find is that the VA lacks flexibility, and we have the flexibility to do all kinds of things that they cannot,” said Kirk.
Helping homeless veterans get off the streets is a major focus. This year the WHC has helped 87 homeless veterans.
The VA offers housing assistance programs for veterans, but the WHC has found that many of these veterans cannot access these programs because of bureaucratic red tape. The organizadtion has found that many preventable suicides are the result of support and process gaps veterans run into trying to access VA services. Helping to fill these process gaps is one of the WHC’s primary goals.
One of the biggest problems veterans encounter is access to their DD214. The DD214 is a document every veteran receives before leaving the military and is used to prove their veteran status. Without it, they cannot access VA services.
The only way to get another is to go through national archives. According to Kirk, this process can take four to eight weeks. For someone living on the streets, that’s a long time to wait.
“The time it takes to get that document is unreasonable," Kirk said. "Here’s a homeless vet, they’re entitled to housing but we can’t get them into it for a month, there’s a huge gap.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if the VA had the capability to pull up a DD214 on the spot as soon as we walk in? We believe that capability should exist.
“All of these big programs like the PACT Act are great, but there are a lot of these little gaps that make a huge difference in veteran’s lives."
The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 — the PACT Act — aims to improve health care access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.
The WHC helps by paying for a hotel for homeless veterans while working to connect them with the services they need. This year, the WHC will provide hotel stay for about 40 homeless veterans missing their DD214s.
Kirk believes that it should not take four to eight weeks to replace a lost DD214. He believes the gap is a result of a huge disconnect between the real world and administrators in Washington, D.C.
“That’s where we see the VA really falling short, we can scream and yell from the outside, but they don’t have any bureaucratic ears to listen,” said Kirk.
According to Kirk, this gap could be fixed by making the DD214 part of each veteran’s medical record.
The WHC puts a great deal of work into understanding VA processes so that it can act as a guide to veterans seeking VA services.
Right now Kirk sees lobbying in Washington as the only way to improve the situation. However, the WHC has its hands full assisting veterans in Cochise County.
