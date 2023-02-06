“We must talk about the challenge of our time: Arizona’s decades-long drought, over usage of the Colorado River, and the combined ramifications on our water supply, our forests, and our communities,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs in her first State of the State address last month.
So far, 2023 has not brought good news when it comes to Arizona’s water supply.
On Jan. 1, Tier 2 mandatory water cuts went into effect on the Colorado River, forcing Arizona to cut its usage by 592,000 acre-feet this year. The Colorado River supplies Arizona with one third of its water supply and the federal government may impose more cutbacks soon if the basin states cannot come up with a plan to conserve water.
Just one day after Hobbs’ State of the State address, Terry Goddard, Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board of Directors president, told the state Legislature it was time to start looking at the worst case scenario when it comes to the state’s water supply.
The worst case scenario in question — Arizona losing its water supply from the Colorado River completely.
The state of groundwater is not looking much better. During her address, Hobbs unsealed a report from the Arizona Department of Water Resources showing that Phoenix’s West Valley was short of its 100-year assured water supply, which is legally required for any development relying on groundwater.
As the state is forced to reduce its water usage from the Colorado River and turn more to groundwater to meet its needs, this is a scenario that could present itself more in the future.
Hobbs issued an executive order during her address to create the Governor’s Water Policy Council. This new council will be tasked with advising the Legislature on how to update the Groundwater Management Act.
“Facing our current reality, it’s time to update groundwater management tools and protect groundwater supplies — particularly in our rural communities,” Hobbs said. “We must take these actions today because in many parts of our state there are effectively no restrictions on groundwater pumping and local communities have little-to-no support to manage water supplies. As a result, a new water user can move in, dig a well, and pump as much water as possible — even if it dries up the community’s aquifer.”
Under the GMA, groundwater pumping is unregulated within Cochise County outside the new Active Management Area approved for Douglas in the 2022 election. Outside the AMA, groundwater use is governed by the doctrine of reasonable and beneficial use and the Groundwater Transportation Act of 1991.
This means that if you own the land the well is on you can pump as much water as you desire so long as that water is used within the same basin it was pumped from for a reasonable and beneficial use. Only the most outlandish water uses are seen to fall outside the scope of reasonable and beneficial use.
The Herald/Review reached out to local water authorities Holly Richter and Mark Apel to speak about what they hoped to see implemented in an updated version of the GMA.
“If there’s one message, it’s that there’s not one single silver bullet,” said Richter, principal of Resilient Rivers and a former hydrologist for the Nature Conservancy. She has spent more than 20 years studying the hydrology of Cochise County and implementing conservation strategies.
While there may not be a silver bullet, two themes emerged. First, rural groundwater management needs to have more local input. Second, to successfully manage groundwater supplies, a broader approach must be taken other than restricting the amount of water being pumped.
“What is really very important in Cochise County and most of rural Arizona is that there is local control over resources,” said Richter.
Mark Apel from the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network agreed, and said he believed the existing AMA framework could be modified to encourage more local input. He did not say whether more AMAs needed to be put into place across rural areas.
According to Apel, groundwater management must be determined at the local level because each basin has its own problems that require different solutions. Even within the county, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to groundwater management.
Richter added that AMAs do not take the needs of natural users like the San Pedro River into account. This is something she would like to see change.
Richter and Apel made it clear that conservation will require thinking beyond groundwater pumping. It will require looking at how water is used in every aspect of our lives.
Apel said he would like to see an updated version of the GMA take the connection between groundwater pumping and surface water rights into account.
“Here we are some 40 years later, and we’re still struggling with that lock of connection between the regulation of groundwater pumping and surface water rights,” said Apel. “I would think that a new GMA could incorporate that hydrologic connection between groundwater pumping and surface water statewide.”
Richter presented ideas on how to conserve groundwater. She suggested an updated GMA could incentivize items such as irrigation efficiency projects and switching to more water-efficient crops.
“There are a lot of ways to encourage and support that that we have yet to really consistently implement,” Richter said. “We need to be thinking about how to make the right thing easy.”
She said we need to be focusing more on recharge and replenishment opportunities for groundwater basins. She suggested taking a closer look at floodwater recharge programs.
“You know Arizona waters, when it rains it pours,” said Richter. “So we have to be really strategic about harvesting that resource when it does show up. This is ultimately one of our biggest challenges. How do we minimize evaporative losses in our water use?”
She said effectively harvesting floodwater would require better infrastructure designed to capture it.