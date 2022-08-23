Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — The city will become the first in Cochise County to employ a program that would allow first responders to enter a residence without having to break a window or damage a door if a person who has called for help is unable to let firefighters or police into their house.

The ideas is a simple but highly effective one, first responders say, and it includes a lockbox with a code and the key to the person's house inside the box. The code would be accessible only to emergency personnel, Sierra Vista fire officials said Tuesday at a presentation where 35 secure lockboxes were donated to the city by the Cochise County chapter of WeSERV, which stands for West and Southwest Realtors of the Valley.

Tags