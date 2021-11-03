SIERRA VISTA — A longstanding feud between two neighbors in an upscale subdivision south of Sierra Vista could be coming to an end once an out-of-county judge issues a ruling in the battle that erupted in 2018.
It all started with an unsightly chain link fence followed by the construction of an 1,800-square-foot workshop intended for a construction business on the one-acre property of a house on East Choctaw Drive in the Mountain Shadows Phase A subdivision.
That kind of construction and that type of use is prohibited by the subdivision’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, or CCRs.
Friday morning Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Deneen Peterson, hearing the case in Division VII of Cochise County Superior Court, took under advisement the remaining contentions between neighbors Jeffrey and Kimberly Ochs and Ben and Evelyn Stoner, namely the foundation where the workshop would have been built and attorney’s fees to the prevailing party, the Ochs.
Late last year, another out-of-county jurist, Anna M. Montoya, also of Santa Cruz County, ruled the Stoners had to remove the workshop from their property on East Choctaw on or before March 1, 2021. Montoya also ruled the couple could not conduct construction business from their residence, among other orders, because they are in violation of the subdivision’s CCRs.
Her ruling however, did not mention the foundation.
The Ochs’ attorney, Nathan Williams, argued on Friday that the foundation — which is completely plumbed for a 30-foot-by-60-foot structure — will not be used for patio furniture or anything else to enhance the Stoner’s back yard as alleged by the Stoner’s attorney, Bob Stachel. Stachel told Peterson the Ochs objected to the workshop because it would have blocked their view of the mountains.
He said the foundation, however, should be allowed to remain.
“The foundation itself should not be considered offensive to the Ochs,” Stachel said at Friday’s hearing. “The 14-foot-high offending structure (the workshop) will be gone.”
But Williams said the issue was not solely that of an obstructed mountain view.
“The larger issue is that it changed the character of this neighborhood,” he said.
Williams argued that the foundation was specifically built for a building and not for recreational uses.
“That foundation is part and parcel of the building and it needs to be removed with the building,” Williams said.
Stachel also asked Peterson to consider waiving the attorney’s fees owed to Williams. In her ruling, Montoya said that the Ochs “are entitled to their attorney’s fees and costs incurred in this matter from the Stoners.”
The judge said she would take both issues “under advisement.”
The opposition between the neighbors — the Ochs live on Mohawk Court, the Stoners live on East Choctaw Drive — began in January 2018 when the Stoners, who own a construction business, removed property markers and began erecting a chain link fence without performing a property survey to determine exactly where the boundaries were between them and the Ochs’ land. The Stoners also were planning on building a commercial workshop, which would have been almost the size of their house, court records show.
Despite obtaining a permit from Cochise County in June 2018 to build the workshop in the yard area between the Stoner’s house and the Ochs’ residence, the Stoners in August 2018 were cited for several violations on their property by the county that included an open trench, a business vehicle and several other violations, court records show.
The Stoners also neglected to inform the county their planned workshop was not in compliance with the subdivision’s CCRs, court documents state.
The Ochs complained repeatedly to the Stoners throughout the remainder of 2018, and the Stoners repeatedly ignored their objections.
In January 2019, the Ochs filed a civil complaint against their neighbors and applied for a temporary restraining order (TRO) that would halt construction of the workshop, court record show.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal granted the TRO and construction of the workshop stopped.
Stachel, who was not present at the hearing where the TRO was granted because he had an emergency, accused Cardinal of being one-sided and asked that she be removed from the case. Cochise County court administration officials said this week that because of the conflicts that surfaced, the matter was given to an out-of-county judge.