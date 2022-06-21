A longstanding legal battle launched by an elusive Sierra Vista man against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and their appointment of one of their own as the justice of the peace for Precinct Five has ended.
Attorneys representing David Welch, who sued Cochise County in March 2019 claiming county supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Pat Call had violated open meeting and conflict of interest laws when English and Judd appointed Call as the temporary justice of the peace for the Sierra Vista Justice Court, said in a brief telephonic hearing Tuesday that the case had reached settlement and that both sides were waiting for the agreement to be approved by the supervisors, English, Judd and Tom Crosby.
Call no longer serves on the board nor is he the Precinct Five JP.
At a status conference hearing on the lawsuit Tuesday morning, Welch’s attorneys, Chris Russell and Jana Flagler, and the lawyer hired by the county to handle the matter, Jim Jellison, told Graham County Superior Judge Monica Stauffer that if the supervisors did not approve the settlement agreement hammered out between the parties, then the next hearing would likely be a trial-setting proceeding.
The case has been defined by controversy and myriad delays. Additionally, media has never spoken to Welch even though the Herald/Review requested an interview with him via his lawyers and the newspaper was told that was out of the question while the matter was ongoing.
After a short executive session Tuesday afternoon at the supervisors’ office in Bisbee, English and Judd agreed to the terms of the settlement while Crosby voted against it. The settlement terms, however, still must be signed by all the parties.
The end result is Welch will get some money.
Almost as significant, the approval of the settlement does “not constitute an admission of any breach of contract, or violation of any state, federal or local law, ordinance or regulation, or admission of any violation of Cochise County policies or procedures, or of any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever,” by English, Judd or Call, the agreement shows.
Judd, reading a section of the settlement at the meeting Tuesday, said Welch would receive $52,500.
The money will be a lump sum check payable to The Russells Law Firm “as and for reimbursement of any and all attorney fees and costs incurred by David Welch in this case,” the agreement shows.
After another telephonic hearing with Stauffer in early May in which Russell said he and Jellison were engaged in “408 communication” — in essence a settlement agreement — Russell told the Herald/Review that he could not reveal much about their discussion.
He said, “As such, the only real certainty is that a successful Welch would be eligible to recover his legal fees. It is the plaintiff’s position, however, that the county is at risk of both mandamus and injunction relief being imposed on it.”
Stauffer was assigned to handle the case in 2019 after judges at the Cochise County Superior Court recused themselves from the matter.
Stauffer had dismissed the case after county officials filed a motion requesting it, but Welch took the case to the Arizona Court of Appeals, which ruled in his favor. The county then petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court to review the lower court’s ruling, but the higher tribunal agreed with the Court of Appeals and it was sent back to Stauffer. Stauffer has been handling the matter in Cochise County Superior Court’s Division VII.