Howard Bethel, 87, who served as general manager at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative for 24 years, passed away April 13 in Willcox.
Bethel started at the Cooperative in 1961 after serving six years in the U.S. Army. His first job was as a work order clerk, earning a salary of $285 a month.
“At the time I started working for the Cooperative, I didn’t know a kWh (kilowatt hour) from beans, and I had no idea what a cooperative was,” he said later.
Bethel was promoted to office manager about one year after he started and was named to the top position of general manager in 1971. Though his title changed in 1986 to executive vice president and general manager, his responsibility leading the member-owned cooperative did not.
During Bethel’s tenure SSVEC experienced substantial growth, expanding its service area and bringing electric power to an ever-increasing agricultural community throughout Cochise County. In 1978 Bethel was invited by then-President Jimmy Carter to a White House meeting at which rural energy issues were discussed and federal initiatives serving rural communities were announced.
Leadership was a consistent trademark of Bethel’s personal and professional career. As a graduating Reserve Officer Training Corps student in 1956, he was honored with an Association of U.S. Army award for demonstrating the “highest degree of leadership.” He was presented an award by the Arizona Electric League in 1982 for “outstanding utility leadership” in the state.
Bethel served as president and was among the incorporators of the Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox from 1967 to 1987. The hospital medical library was named in Bethel’s honor to recognize his 20 years of leadership and public service to the community.
In addition to service on national and state governing boards in the electric industry, Bethel was an influential voice on the Arizona Water Quality Control Council. He was first appointed to the 13-member board by Gov. Raul Castro in 1976 and reappointed in 1982 by Gov. Bruce Babbitt. The council served to supervise the administration and enforcement of water quality standards throughout the state.
Born in Bisbee on Aug. 15, 1934, Bethel and his wife, Gwen, are the parents of two daughters, Jacque and Cari, and two sons, Mike and Scott. Cari, who was born in 1958, died in 1984.
Bethel graduated from Willcox High School in 1952, and earned a bachelor of science degree, with distinction, in Biological Science at Arizona State University. After six years of service in the Army Medical Service Corp, Bethel received an honorable discharge and returned to his hometown.
He started work in the same building where he attended grammar school after the property was purchased and renovated by SSVEC for its corporate headquarters. The facility still is in use today and has been expanded to include offices for engineering and other functions, along with a warehouse and construction yard.
“Howard Bethel leaves a distinguished legacy of leadership that has shaped the Cooperative and established an ethic that continues today,” said SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Creden Huber. “His focus on serving members and the community continues to influence our mission of providing affordable and reliable service.”