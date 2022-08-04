Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — It’s the place where those who have suffered unspeakable abuse go for the help and healing they deserve. But now, because of the reeling economy and the rising prices it has sparked, Lori’s Place — known as the nonprofit Cochise Family Advocacy Center Inc. — is asking the public’s help so the center can stay open and continue the work of assisting people escape their tragic situations.

Lori’s Place needs donations, now more than ever.

Tags