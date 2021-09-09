Pam Collins from Just Kids Inc., helps to stock the new little library location in front of the Huachuca City Community Center on Wednesday. The mini-structure was donated by the San Pedro Kiwanis Club and Mr. Shed.
Pam Collins from Just Kids Inc., helps to stock the new little library location in front of the Huachuca City Community Center on Wednesday. The mini-structure was donated by the San Pedro Kiwanis Club and Mr. Shed.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Mr. Shed General Manager Tracy Hancock joins other volunteers as they fill up the new little library in lower Huachuca City this week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Huachuca City Community Services and Library Director Stephanie Fulton speaks with Mr. Shed owner Jim Goad while the new little library is stocked next to the Huachuca City Community Center.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HUACHUCA CITY — In an effort to promote literacy and spark more interest in reading, the Huachuca City Library has been wanting to expand its services into lower Huachuca City.
Thanks to an unexpected donation, that goal is taking shape sooner than expected.
“In a collaborative effort between Mr. Shed, San Pedro Kiwanis and Just Kids, we now have a beautiful Little Free Library in front of our community center on Yuma Street,” said Stephanie Fulton, the town’s library and community services director. “Candie Drouin of the San Pedro Kiwanis Club contacted me about donating a little free library, and the project took off from there.”
On Wednesday, a group of people gathered at the Community Center’s new addition to help stock the library’s shelves and participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony. The town’s little library is a twin to one that Huachuca City-based business Mr. Shed, which is owned by Jim Goad, built for the Salvation Army in Sierra Vista.
“Just Kids started a book program as part of a literacy project for children,” said Pam Collins, president of Just Kids Inc., a foundation of San Pedro Kiwanis. “Our charter is to support and help children. This little library project is an extension of some of the literacy programs that we’ve been involved with.”
San Pedro Kiwanis member Nancy Drouin said that Mr. Shed general manager Tracy Hancock was immediately on board with the idea of building and donating a library when Drouin's daughter, Candie, reached out to him about constructing one for the Salvation Army.
“She was thrilled when Tracy called her and said they built two of them,” Nancy Drouin said. “We knew about Huachuca City’s free book box at the crossroads of highway 82 and 90, so thought they might be interested in another one, which is why my daughter reached out to Stephanie (Fulton).”
The Little Library program is chartered with libraries all over the world.
As president of Just Kids, Collins sent charter membership and plaques so the libraries at the Salvation Army and Huachuca City locations could be chartered with the worldwide group of libraries.
“We are so grateful to have this new addition in lower Huachuca City,” Fulton said. “It’s a wonderful step toward meeting the needs of our citizens who are not able to access the Huachuca City Library, which will now own, operate and stock the Little Free Library.”
For information, contact the Huachuca City Library at 520-456-1063.