A man accused of stabbing his workmate multiple times, will attempt to settle his case and avoid trial, it was decided Monday in court.
Bryan Keith Benally is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in the stabbing of John Shaver, 18, this past January. The pair had been building a fence for a rancher near the Chiricahua National Monument and decided to set up camp inside the national park so they would not have to drive to the worksite the following day, Cochise County Sheriff's officials said.
It's not clear what sparked the attack, but CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas said Shaver showed up at the door of an older couple camping in the Chiricahuas in their recreational vehicle. The couple, Thomas and Barb Lewis of California, told investigators that they were in their camper when someone banged on their door at about 3 a.m. They saw Shaver outside covered in blood.
When sheriff’s deputies and a Department of Public Safety trooper arrived, Shaver told them he had been attacked by Benally. Capas said deputies, the Sheriff’s Ranch Patrol, a Sheriff’s Search and Rescue sergeant, and a Department of Public Safety chopper searched for Benally and found him about four hours later in a remote area of the national monument.
Defense attorney Rodrigo Andrade told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson that Benally, from Tonolea, a small town in Coconino County, Arizona, wants to attempt to settle the case, rather than face trial. Dickerson ordered a settlement conference in Division VI under Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon.