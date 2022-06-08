With seven victims, multiple sexual abuse charges and the possibility of spending decades in prison, a 60-year-old man accused of sexually abusing boys told a judge he wanted to take his chances at trial.
James Roger Dixon of Tombstone was schedule for a settlement conference on Wednesday afternoon in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom.
But instead the session turned into a Donald hearing, which involves attorneys and the judge informing the defendant what he or she faces if they decide to go to trial instead of accepting a plea offer from the prosecution.
Dixon was arrested in late July 2021 after a three-month investigation uncovered multiple allegations of sexual abuse against boys, according to police and court documents. The query was launched after one of Dixon’s victims — now an adult — reported the abuse, Cochise County Sheriff’s officials had said.
At the time of the arrest, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said investigators expected there would be more victims.
Several more victims — seven — have surfaced since Dixon's arrest, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell after Wednesday's three-hour session. More charges have accumulated in the case, as well. Powell said all seven victims are now adults.
Wednesday afternoon when Bannon asked Dixon if he had been advised of the situation he faces if he goes to trial, Dixon, looking gaunt and pale, said he did.
"And you wish to go to trial?" Bannon asked.
"Yes, I do," Dixon answered.
"Ok, and that's your right," the judge said.
Dixon is charged with several counts of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor among other violations, the Sheriff’s Office said. Powell has said the defendant routinely showered his victims with gifts as he groomed them for sexual activity.
At a bail hearing in August 2021, Powell said Dixon had been a Little League coach and a Boys Scout master who was “seen around town” with a 15-year-old boy. That boy was with Dixon when he was arrested in Tombstone, Powell had said.
Additionally, Powell said recently that new evidence surfacing in the matter against Dixon will show that he has an “aberrant sexual propensity.”
At a hearing in April, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who is handling the case, told Dixon his matter was becoming more complicated.
"His exposure is extremely complex," Powell said after Wednesday's hearing, referring to the stiff sentence Dixon could receive at trial. "It could practically be two lifetime sentences."
"(But going to trial), it's his right," Powell said.
The case will return to Dickerson for a trial-setting date, Powell said.