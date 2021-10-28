If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HEREFORD - A 65-year-old man was arrested after neighbors said he pointed a gun at three children, yelled obscenities at them and hinted that they would be dead if they kept riding an all-terrain vehicle in their backyard, Cochise County Sheriff's Officials said Tuesday.
The suspect, Ronald Perry Miller, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on children under 15, endangerment intimidation/stalking and reckless handling of a firearm.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon just after four on Rainbow Vista Lane. The youngsters — ages 9, 11 and 13 — were riding an all-terrain vehicle in a yard near Miller's residence and he was bothered by the noise, according to a report.
Several witnesses told the Sheriff's Office that Miller began screaming at the children to stop riding the vehicle. The witnesses also said Miller yelled obscenities at the youngsters and at one point stated that if the children wanted to die they could keep riding, Capas said.
He did not fire the weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Miller was taken to the Cochise County Jail and bonded out after he was released on his own recognizance.
