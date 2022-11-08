A Sierra Vista man who has dozens of child molestation and exploitation charges lodged against him will head toward a settlement conference, likely at the end of January, a judge said Monday.

Leandro Guillen faces more than 80 criminal charges ranging from sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual assault to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and kidnapping, Sierra Vista Police have said. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?