Stevens

Jay Albert Stevens

A man who investigators say shot his stepfather to death after the pair argued about the Bible has been deemed competent to stand trial.

But moments after Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom ruled that Jay Albert Stevens was mentally capable of going to trial, the defendant's attorney requested a settlement conference.

