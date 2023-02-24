A man who investigators say shot his stepfather to death after the pair argued about the Bible has been deemed competent to stand trial.
But moments after Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom ruled that Jay Albert Stevens was mentally capable of going to trial, the defendant's attorney requested a settlement conference.
Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco said at a hearing Friday that based on the charges lodged against Stevens, her client wanted to try and settle the case.
Stevens, 53, was charged with first-degree murder last September after Cochise County Sheriff's detectives said he killed his stepfather with two gunshots. He is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $1 million bond.
The incident was unique because after the shooting — which occurred on Sept. 8 in Pearce at the victim's residence — investigators said Stevens called his sister and asked her to call 911 because he had just killed their stepfather. Stevens said he initially wanted to bury the stepfather in the back yard of the house or tie him to the back of his truck and drag him around the desert.
Stevens said he nixed both ideas and thought he should take care of his dogs by dropping them off at his sibling's house, investigators later said. Once he did that Stevens began walking along Central Avenue near McNeal. He stopped a sheriff's deputy who was responding to the 911 call and told him what had happened, investigators said.
The suspect was taken into custody and Stevens directed deputies to a house on Hondo Lane in Pearce where the shooting had occurred. The stepfather’s body — the victim is not being identified — was between the house and the garage, the report says.
When detectives questioned Stevens at the sheriff’s Elfrida substation, Stevens said the shooting was the result of “a lot of years of putting up with this (expletive)."
Stevens told detectives that no one in his family liked his stepfather and that the victim — who Stevens said was an alcoholic — had “brainwashed” Stevens’ mother into becoming a drunk too, the report says. Stevens said he had moved to Arizona about four years ago to help care for his mother, whose health was deteriorating.
The defendant told investigators that he and his stepfather had been drinking all of Sept. 7 and that an argument broke out between them in the garage of the stepfather's house. Stevens said the stepfather accused him of never reading the Bible. Following the row, Stevens said he went to his bedroom and stewed about the argument for about five hours.
“It took me a while to get the gumption to go out there with a gun,” he told detectives.
Stevens said he walked into the living room with the firearm: “I put the gun right up to his face,” the report shows. The suspect said his stepfather looked at him and said, “(expletive) off.”
A that point, Stevens said he shot his stepfather once in the chest, the report says.
“I was attempting to kill him,” Stevens told investigators.
He added that after the first shot, his stepfather looked at him again, and realizing that the victim was still alive, Stevens said he peeled off another round, shooting his stepfather in the chest again, the report says. Following that, Stevens said he punched the victim in the face several times out of “anger and rage,” the report shows.
The suspect said he then removed his stepfather’s “bloody (expletive) out of the house,” the report says. That’s when Stevens also told detectives that he was either going to bury his stepfather or drag him behind his truck.
One of the detectives interviewing Stevens asked him why he changed his mind regarding what to do with the body. Stevens said he knew he was going to get caught and instead opted to take his dogs to his sister’s house in McNeal so that they would be safe, the report says.
The settlement conference has been scheduled for April 4.