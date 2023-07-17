On Thursday, Raul Peralta Navalles pled guilty to second-degree murder in the Aug. 15, 2021, death of Ruperto Morales.
Navalles was taken into custody at the Douglas Port of Entry in October 2021 after being captured in Agua Prieta. His arrest was the culmination of a multi-agency manhunt that involved the FBI.
Navalles initially was charged with first-degree murder, burglary in the first-degree and armed robbery in the Morales shooting. Morales was found dead by his mother, Sonia Aguilar. He had been shot twice in the head and then covered with cleansing powder.
Navalles told investigators Morales had been getting violent on the night of the shooting, and while not confessing to the crime, he told them that “it was in self-defense.”
During Thursday’s hearing, Navalles’ court-appointed attorney, Rodrigo Andrade, requested to be removed from the case, telling Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson his client had lost faith in him. Navalles told the judge that he did not believe Andrade was suitable for his case.
Navalles’ family told the judge they had an interest in retaining a private attorney who was present at the hearing. However, that attorney conceded he would not be prepared for trial by the date set in October.
This came after a continuance was ordered by Larson, moving the hearing, originally scheduled for July 10-13. The hearing was moved because Andrade could only participate by telephone on July 10 and could not engage in private communication with Navalles.
Andrade had asked to delay the trial until October, citing “personal and health issues.”
On Thursday, Larson rejected Andrade’s request to withdraw from the case and a motion to push the trial date back later into the fall. He then ordered a Donald hearing, during which the parties put the details of the plea agreement on record and the liability Navalles faced if he did not accept the deal.
If convicted of premeditated first-degree murder, Navalles faced a life sentence with no possibility of early release. If jurors rejected the charge of premeditation, Navalles could have still been sentenced to life in prison if they believed he committed the murder during the commission of another felony, such as robbery or burglary.
After requesting more time to contemplate the deal, Navalles accepted the plea agreement's terms shortly before noon on Thursday.
His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 9. With the plea deal, he faces 20 to 25 years in prison.
Following his release from prison, Navalles will be placed on probation for five years for one count of burglary and one count of tampering with evidence. Additionally, the plea deal requires him to pay $8,000 in restitution to cover the costs of Morales' funeral and other expenses incurred by his family.
