COCHISE COUNTY — A Hereford man accused of pointing a BB rifle at a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty to the incident on Monday.
Helgar Rosas entered his plea in open court to one count of aggravated assault. The charge stems from a Nov. 1, 2021 skirmish on Rosas's property in Hereford when Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
The 30-minute episode ended with Sheriff's Deputy Rene Meza shooting the 40-year-old Rosas in the chest after Rosas pointed his weapon at Meza and yelled expletives at the law enforcement officer, to include, “Kill me, mother (expletive)!”
Meza was cleared of the shooting in late November after the Cochise County Attorney's Office said it was evident that Meza was in fear for his safety. The deputy's body camera captured the entire incident.
"As is readily apparent from the bodycam footage, Deputy Meza reasonably believed that he was facing the 'use or imminent use of deadly physical force,' " the county attorney's office said.
Rosas faces a year and a half in prison, and he must serve 85% of that sentence, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson told the defendant at the change of plea proceeding on Monday afternoon.
Before Dickerson scheduled a date for the sentencing hearing though, Rosas's attorney Joel Larson told the judge that the case is unusual because Rosas was shot and continues to receive medical attention for his injury. Larson wanted to postpone the sentencing until June, informing Dickerson that Rosas has been out of jail since late November and that he is cooperating and "not playing games."
But Dickerson settled for May, hinting that Rosas's medical treatments may be unpredictable and lengthy.
"(Your medical treatment) may be resolved in the Department of Corrections," Dickerson told Rosas.
The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 9.
The day of the incident, Meza responded to Rosas's property and found Rosas’s wife standing outside the front door. Within seconds, Rosas emerged, a weapon clearly visible in his hands, video shows.
Meza ran for cover and yelled at Rosas several times to put the gun down. Rosas could be heard yelling expletives at Meza and egging him on to shoot him. Meza repeatedly changed positions, running from behind one vehicle to another to avoid the approaching Rosas.
Some of Rosas's relatives repeatedly screamed that the weapon Rosas was waving around was not real.
At one point during the fracas, Meza yelled at Rosas, “Get away! Get away!” to no avail.
Finally, Meza's body camera shows Rosas walking quickly toward a sport utility vehicle that Meza was crouching behind. Rosas stood a few feet from the deputy.
Rosas, pointing the weapon at Meza, then yelled out: “Kill me, mother (expletive)!”
At that point Meza shot Rosas in the chest, prompting the defendant to fall to his knees.
Rosas was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and was arrested a couple of days after the shooting. He was initially charged with aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct/fighting.