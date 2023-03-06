Rene Tapia

SIERRA VISTA — A man charged with sexually assaulting a minor and arrested after investigators searched almost nine years for him pleaded not guilty to the offense in court Monday.

A judge told defendant Rene Tapia that if he does get out of the Cochise County Jail — he is being held on $100,000 bond — he cannot leave Arizona and he is prohibited from contacting the victim.

