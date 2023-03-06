SIERRA VISTA — A man charged with sexually assaulting a minor and arrested after investigators searched almost nine years for him pleaded not guilty to the offense in court Monday.
A judge told defendant Rene Tapia that if he does get out of the Cochise County Jail — he is being held on $100,000 bond — he cannot leave Arizona and he is prohibited from contacting the victim.
Tapia, 53, was arrested in Idaho and extradited to Cochise County on Feb. 26 after Sierra Vista Police spent almost nine years looking for the former resident.
The assault the 53-year-old Tapia is charged with occurred 30 years ago when he was 23, police said.
The victim in the matter did not come forward until 2014 when she was an adult, investigators said.
At the time, police put out a statewide warrant for Tapia, who had gone to Idaho, said police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
When detectives learned his location, they had to obtain a nationwide warrant and that took some time because the case had to be presented to a grand jury a second time in order for a wider reaching warrant to be issued.
Sierra Vista Police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service and it found Tapia.
Tapia's next court hearing is scheduled for April 17.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone