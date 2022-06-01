A man whose conviction for child molestation was recently reversed by a higher court and who must now have a new trial was released on his own recognizance Wednesday by the same judge who initially sentenced him to more than three decades in prison in 2019.
Justin Copeland, now 36 years old, appeared in Cochise County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon after his attorney filed a motion to modify his conditions of release.
A former Army staff sergeant who was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Copeland was convicted of 50 counts of child molestation in 2019 and sentenced to 34 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal.
But after an appeal was filed with the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two by defense attorney Xochitl Orozco, the higher court jurists found that "inadmissible hearsay evidence" had been presented at trial.
In an opinion filed in April, Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Philip Espinosa wrote " ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion."
Because the prosecution did not file a petition arguing against a new proceeding, Copeland's trial will go forward and has been scheduled for July 19, Cardinal said.
Joshua Jones, the attorney representing Copeland on Wednesday, also asked Cardinal to allow Copeland to be released from the Cochise County Jail where he had been in custody since the order for a new trial was given. Cardinal agreed to release Copeland to his mother in Pima County on his own recognizance, but he must wear a GPS monitor. He must not communicate with the victim or her family and he can't drink alcohol, Cardinal said.
"There must be a wall of silence between your family and the victim's family," Cardinal said.
The judge also prohibited Copeland from leaving the state and possessing any firearms.
Copeland was convicted in April 2019 of 50 counts of sexual conduct with a minor after jurors heard testimony from a girl that Copeland used his hand to touch her breasts, buttocks and genitals on multiple occasions under and above her clothing between June 2016 and December 2017.
The defendant had been indicted in March 2018 on charges that he engaged in sexual contact with a young girl known to him between that time period.
The youngster testified that the touching occurred about 1,000 times over several years, with 250 to 450 incidents taking place in Copeland’s Sierra Vista house. The charges did not allege oral sexual conduct or sexual intercourse, nor did the girl report being asked to touch Copeland in a sexual manner.
At the time of the first trial, deputy public defender Kevin Oursland had argued to the jurors that the girl made up the touching story due to problems between her mother and Copeland. Oursland also questioned the girl’s accounting of the incidents, none of which were witnessed by anyone else in the house.
In her closing argument, prosecutor Sara Ransom reminded the jury the girl provided details of three specific incidents and had explained in detail how and where touching incidents occurred over the 18 months the girl’s family lived in Sierra Vista.
Court records show Copeland came under investigation in late 2017 after the girl told school employees Copeland touched her.
Copeland, who didn't testify at his initial trial, was charged with 50 touching incidents that supposedly occurred in Sierra Vista. Of those, jurors only heard about a few of the incidents.
In addition to the girl and her mother, testimony was presented by several Sierra Vista police officers and Army personnel who responded to a report that Copeland became drunk and despondent after he learned of the allegations.
At Wednesday's proceeding, Copeland became visibly emotional when Cardinal announced he would be released.
His next hearing is scheduled for June 29.