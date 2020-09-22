SIERRA VISTA — A man who sexually abused a 13-year-old girl last summer has entered two pleas in his case that could send him to prison for the next 18 years.
Monday morning David Britton Bowser pleaded no contest to oral intercourse/oral sex on a minor under the age of 14 and luring a minor for sexual exploitation. He also entered a plea of guilty to a third offense of extreme driving under the influence.
The violations stem from a 2019 assault on the girl who was 13 years old at the time, Sierra Vista police have said.
This past February, Bowser was indicted by a grand jury on 16 counts that included luring a minor for sexual exploitation, giving liquor to a minor, kidnapping, sexual assault, molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor, domestic violence-aggravated assault impede breathing, placing victim in reasonable apprehension of physical injury, aggravated DUI with a minor in the vehicle and child abuse.
Bowser, who said little in court Monday except to respond "yes" when questioned by Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue, had known the victim since she was an infant, investigators said.
At a hearing in late February to determine whether Bowser should be released from jail on bond, Sierra Vista Police detectives testified that Bowser sexually assaulted the teenager in an apartment where a family member lives. The incident occurred when the relative passed out after drinking vodka shots the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2019, police said.
Investigators also testified that the teen lived in fear because she said Bowser had threatened that “something bad would happen” if she told anyone about the assault.
Bowser’s actions came to the attention of Sierra Vista Police only after the girl ran into a Speedway gas station convenience store on State Road 92 last August and asked for help. The girl told investigators she had persuaded Bowser to drive her to the gas station because she claimed her boyfriend would be there to see her for a few minutes, records show.
The youngster told detectives that Bowser agreed to take her only after she promised the suspect that he could have his way with her once they arrived at his residence near Carr Canyon. When he drove her there in his truck that afternoon, Bowser was drunk, his blood alcohol level at 0.20, police said.
During the hearing Monday, Conlogue informed Bowser that he would have to serve the 18 years "day per day."
Bowser is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26.