SIERRA VISTA — A man facing a multitude of sexually-related charges for offenses against boys as young as 10 will attempt to settle his case rather than take his chance at trial, a prosecutor said Monday.
Sierra Vista Police investigators said last summer that 44-year-old Leandro Guillen was looking at more than 80 charges ranging from sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual assault to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and kidnapping. At the time Sierra Vista Police Detective John Andela stated that more victims were coming forward.
Guillen, arrested in May 2021, was charged with several offenses related to child molestation. But in August 2021, Sierra Vista Police investigators piled on 74 additional violations, the offenses stemming from evidence taken from Guillen’s apartment when he was initially apprehended and from a new victim who surfaced in July whose abuse occurred more than two decades ago, police say.
The 74 new charges include 37 counts of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and 37 counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor, investigators said.
The other two charges include kidnapping and a fraud scheme that police believe occurred in either 1992 or 1993. The victim in that instance was contacted by detectives in July, Andela said.
According to a probable cause report filed with the Sierra Vista Justice Court, the case against Guillen started building in April 2021 when he told his probation officer — he was on probation for DUI-related offenses — that he was “working out” and “hanging out” with a 13-year-old boy whom he described as being “handsome” and having “beautiful eyes,” the report shows.
The probation officer contacted her supervisor and described her chat with Guillen as “very creepy and inappropriate,” the report states. Adult probation officers and police then searched Guillen’s house and found items forbidden under the terms of his probation.
They also searched Guillen’s phone and discovered conversations between Guillen and a boy that included Guillen telling the youngster that he loved him and wanted pictures of him flexing his muscles without a shirt, the report shows.
Investigators also uncovered a stash of pornographic videos involving young males, as well as property belonging to a boy in Guillen’s bedroom.
The probable cause report also reveals grim details of how Guillen filmed his victims in a bathroom at his residence on Bella Vista Drive. Investigators were able to identify images of at least nine boys in the videos taken from a hidden camera, some as young as 10 years of age, the report shows.
Detectives also discovered a bedroom in the suspect’s house outfitted for entertaining children.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said a date for Guilen's settlement conference has not yet been scheduled.