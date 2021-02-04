COCHISE COUNTY — A 33-year-old man was killed instantly before daybreak Thursday after he was struck by a motorist on State Route 92, the Department of Public Safety said.
The victim was walking on SR 92 near milepost 329 at 6:14 a.m., said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
Graves said the man was hit by the driver of a box truck and the victim was wearing dark clothing. No charges are pending against the driver.
It's not clear which direction the pedestrian was walking, or whether he was in the roadway or on the shoulder.
The crash remains under investigation, Graves said.