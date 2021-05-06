A convicted child molester arrested in Willcox last weekend on domestic violence charges was given bond Thursday even though his criminal history shows he was a fugitive for several months on the sexual assault case in 2012.
The bond set by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson for defendant Romaine Alfred Quinn is fairly steep at $250,000, though.
Dickerson told assistant prosecutor Michael Powell at the bail hearing Thursday morning that the attorney had failed to show that Quinn should be held without bond on the slew of charges he's facing.
Quinn was arrested Sunday after Willcox police said he had tied his wife up and sexually assaulted her.
The woman, whose name is not being published because she is a victim of abuse, gave emotional testimony Thursday, describing a harrowing two days at the couple's residence on Bisbee Avenue. The victim said she awoke on the couple's bed late Thursday night with Quinn on top of her, his fingers around her neck. She said Quinn had tied her to the bed, cut her clothes off with a pair of scissors, slapped her around and threatened to mutilate her body so that no other men would be interested in her.
"There was a gag in my mouth and I was tied up at all four extremities," the woman said. "At one point I said, 'This is it, I'm dead.' "
The woman said it wasn't until late Saturday afternoon when Quinn went to the store that she felt she could leave the house and call police. Quinn's defense attorney zeroed in on the fact the woman had a phone and failed to call police before Saturday. She said she was afraid to call for fear Quinn would retaliate.
Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. the woman called 911 and then hid in some bushes until she saw a police car rolling down her street, said Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield. A female officer who testified Thursday said the woman emerged from the bushes. The officer was on her way home after a 12-hour shift and the woman flagged her down.
"She did not look good," said Willcox Detective Marcia English. "She had blood around her mouth and she could not really move."
In his quest to keep Quinn locked up, Powell said Quinn's criminal history shows he is a flight risk.
Quinn was released from a Wisconsin state prison and placed on parole in June 2020 after serving five years for having repeated sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2011.
Before that, Quinn had been a businessman in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He ran afoul of the law in 2010 after he cheated investors out of more than $30,000, published reports show. In July 2010, he was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for that crime, reports show.
While he was waiting to go to prison in that case, he took the 13-year-old to a trailer in rural Rice Lake in 2011 and had sex with her several times between July 5 and Aug. 31, reports show. In 2012 when Quinn was placed on supervised release in the federal fraud case, he failed to show up in court for a plea hearing on the sexual assault matter, published reports show.
Despite wearing an ankle monitor as part of the federal supervision, Quinn bolted from Wisconsin to Arizona and was missing for several months until he was tracked to Overgaard in 2013, reports show. When investigators arrived in Overgaard, Quinn took off to nearby mountains and it took four hours to find him, reports show.
Quinn is a registered sex offender in Arizona, according to the state's Sex Offender Registry. He must stay in contact with a parole officer.