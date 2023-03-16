Rene Tapia

Rene Tapia

A former Sierra Vista resident charged with sexual assault whom police say had sexual relations with a minor about 30 years ago impregnated the victim when she was only 12 years old, a police report shows.

Sierra Vista Police detectives say the sexual trysts between Rene Tapia and the victim occurred when Tapia was 23 or 24. They were neighbors at the time.

