A man who was taken to the hospital after a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy discharged his weapon at a crime scene actually was struck with a pepper ball and a Taser, investigators said Friday.
Sierra Vista Police, which investigated the situation because a Sheriff's deputy fired his gun, said suspect Emmanuel Hansen was treated at Canyon Vista Medical Center for "minor injuries" suffered after he was hit with a pepper ball and was tased.
It's customary for an outside law enforcement agency to conduct an investigation when an officer or a deputy from a different department is involved in a shooting.
In this case, a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy fired his gun during the commotion with Hansen, but Hansen was not hit by a bullet, investigators said Friday.
Deputies were initially called to the 2000 block of Calle Noveno in Whetstone on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. concerning a trespasser, police said.
When deputies arrived, the man, later identified as Hansen, had left the area, but they encountered him a short time later nearby. Hansen was armed with a large knife and deputies ordered him to drop it. Sierra Vista Police said Hansen threatened the deputies with the weapon.
When other law enforcement officers got to the scene, it was decided that a less-lethal weapon would be used to subdue Hansen, such as a Taser and pepper balls, police said.
At that point, one of the sheriff's deputies — who has not been identified — fired his weapon, police said. Hansen was tased and struck with a pepper ball, police said.
Hansen gave police a fake name, adding to the litany of charges lodged against him when he was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
The charges include two counts of aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said police would be sending the findings of their investigation of the shooting to the Cochise County Attorney's Office because a gun was fired by a law enforcement officer.
Borgstadt said it would be up to the county attorney to decide if the deputy committed a crime. He also said the Sheriff's Office would have to determine if the deputy violated any departmental policies.
