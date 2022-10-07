A man who was taken to the hospital after a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy discharged his weapon at a crime scene actually was struck with a pepper ball and a Taser, investigators said Friday.

Sierra Vista Police, which investigated the situation because a Sheriff's deputy fired his gun, said suspect Emmanuel Hansen was treated at Canyon Vista Medical Center for "minor injuries" suffered after he was hit with a pepper ball and was tased.  

