COCHISE COUNTY — A man who was killed instantly on State Route 92 earlier this week ran out in front of the driver who hit him with a box truck, highway safety investigators said Friday.
The victim was identified as Troy Eadler of Sierra Vista, said the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Initially, the agency had reported Eadler's age as 33, but spokesman Bart Graves said Friday the victim was 45.
The investigation has also revealed that Eadler was not walking along SR 92 when he was hit by the motorist. In an email Friday Graves said Eadler ran out in front of the box truck driver.
"The pedestrian was standing along the eastbound shoulder of State Route 92 near milepost 330," Graves said. "Investigators say the pedestrian ran out in front of the box truck as it passed by. The truck struck the pedestrian. The driver (of the box truck) is a 39-year-old male from Sierra Vista."
Graves said investigators have "not ruled out suicide."
A Google search of Eadler describes him as a former assistant golf pro at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. On Friday, an employee at the golf shop said Eadler had worked there about 11 years. The Pueblo Del Sol Player's Page on Facebook features photos of Eadler in the golf shop and one photo where he was driving a golf cart.
The Players Page also featured this post on Friday morning: "We are sick after hearing of the loss of former Asst. Pro Troy Eadler yesterday. It appears he was struck and killed on 92 in Hereford based on various reports."
"Troy was just awesome to all of us at PDS both on and off the course with his jovial and energetic attitude as well as PDS and golf equipment knowledge. This is an immense tragedy and a major loss for the PDS family and golfers and he will be sorely missed. RIP Troy from all of us at PDS."
State investigators said Eadler was standing on SR 92 near milepost 330 at 6:14 a.m. Thursday. He was dressed in dark clothes.
The driver of the box truck is not facing charges, Graves said.