Bruce Alvin Hansberry

On Monday, Bruce Alvin Hansberry Jr. was ordered into a competency restoration program by Judge Joel Larson of the Cochise County Superior Court following the court’s order to examine his mental competency on June 30. The restoration program will proceed his trial for a shooting last November at Desert RV in Huachuca City.

On Nov. 14, Hansberry shot two employees at Desert RV with an AR-15, killing Robert Lizarraga and critically injuring Jordan Barajas.

