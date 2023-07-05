On Monday, Bruce Alvin Hansberry Jr. was ordered into a competency restoration program by Judge Joel Larson of the Cochise County Superior Court following the court’s order to examine his mental competency on June 30. The restoration program will proceed his trial for a shooting last November at Desert RV in Huachuca City.
On Nov. 14, Hansberry shot two employees at Desert RV with an AR-15, killing Robert Lizarraga and critically injuring Jordan Barajas.
He left his 8-month-old daughter home alone on the day of the shooting. When she was found by Sierra Vista Police that night, her feet had turned purple from the cold.
Following the shooting of Lizarrago and Barajas, Hansberry left Desert RV after owner Jeff Rose confronted him, shooting at him with his own firearm. Hansberry then fled and was found hours later by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office hiding in the desert off State Route 82 near Tombstone.
Hansberry has been held on a no-bail order in the Cochise County jail since his arrest. He is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, fleeing from law enforcement and child abuse.
Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell told the judge at Hansberry’s hearing that he had gone to Desert RV with the intent to kill.
“He was going to eliminate every single person on that property,” said Powell. “He was hunting these people.”
Questions about Hansberry’s mental health were raised almost immediately in the case based on his demeanor, actions and comments made by investigators. CCSO Detective Alexander Dolhyj said that throughout the shooting, Hansberry asked “Where is she?” multiple times, leaving the RV Center’s employees confused.
During a pre-trial hearing last fall, Hansberry’s attorney, Joshua Jones, suggested that his client could wear an ankle bracelet while attending therapy sessions. He argued that his client had not been violent in the past and should be released from the county jail because he was not dangerous to society or the victims.
Jones' request to have his client released was rejected by the court, but enough questions were raised about Hansberry’s mental health for Larson to order a competency examination last Friday. The results of the examination led Larson to order Hansberry into a program to restore his mental competency on Monday.
Under Arizona law, a person “shall not be tried, convicted, sentenced or punished for an offense if the court determines that the person is incompetent to stand trial.”
Not only were questions raised about Hansberry’s mental health at the time of the shooting, but questions were raised about his ability to understand the charges against him and whether he would be able to work with his court-appointed attorney to prepare his defense.
Arizona law defines incompetence in criminal matters as the lack of ability to understand the nature and the object of the prosecution as well as an inability to assist in one’s own defense due to mental illness, defect or disability. For the purposes of criminal prosecution, mental illness, defect or disability must be “a psychiatric or neurological disorder that is evidenced by behavioral or emotional symptoms, including congenital mental conditions, conditions resulting from injury or disease and developmental disabilities.”
The competency examination found Hansberry was mentally incompetent but potentially restorable. The restoration program is scheduled to last for 15 months and Arizona law allows a total of 21 months.
The program supervisor at the Cochise County Jail must provide the court with periodic status updates and notify the judge if and when Hansberry is restored to competency.
If the treatment supervisor finds there is “no substantial probability that the defendant will regain competency” within the allowed 21 months, then Larson can have Hansberry evaluated for civil commitment to the Arizona State Hospital.
Under this scenario, the Cochise County Attorney’s Office would have to show “the proof is evident or the presumption great” that Hansberry committed the charged offenses. The judge would have to make a finding of whether Hansberry should be considered dangerous.
Hansberry's next review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, a few days after his first restoration to competency status report is filed.
Under Arizona law, any statements obtained during Hansberry’s competency examination or as a result of the restoration process are not admissible as evidence of his guilt or innocence.