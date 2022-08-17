SIERRA VISTA — A 22-year-old man's offense, which left many in the city shocked because it occurred in broad daylight along the city's main drag, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault earlier this week for the drive-by shooting that left a teenager dead in his truck.
Rick Walter Martin pleaded in open court Tuesday afternoon to killing 18-year-old Jorge Portillo on Sept. 28, 2020, on Fry Boulevard. Portillo's girlfriend sat beside him in the passenger front seat of the victim's pickup when he was shot in the head. Investigators said Martin shot Portillo after driving up alongside him on Fry.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. that day, a busy time when other motorists are also on the road, police had said.
Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell said Martin will serve 15 years for the second degree murder charge and between six and 15 years for the aggravated assault offense.
"The total time (in prison) will be between 21 and 30 years," Powell said in an email.
He explained that Martin would have to serve each day of the second degree murder sentence, but 85% of the aggravated assault offense, which will run consecutively to the second degree murder.
"(For) the remaining 15% he will be on community supervision, which is Arizona’s term for parole," Powell said.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Martin was initially charged with first degree murder among other offenses. At the time, Sierra Vista Police investigators said Martin and Portillo had been feuding and that Martin had sought out Portillo the day of the killing.
Martin spotted Portillo driving east on Fry and drove up alongside him and shot him from the driver's seat of his Honda, detectives had said. Martin had passengers in his car.
Portillo lost control of his vehicle and slid into a wash on the south side of the roadway. Investigators said Martin sped off, but later surrendered to police.
At a hearing in October 2020, Sierra Vista Detective John Andela testified he had been dealing with Martin since Martin was a minor. He said Martin’s juvenile record includes assault, disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
Andela also revealed Martin is on federal probation for human smuggling. At the time, the detective said there had been five to eight drive-by shootings in Sierra Vista and several of the battles were linked to illegal smuggling of people into this country.
The conflict between Martin and Portillo had nothing to do with human smuggling, however. The pair had been in a physical fight in August 2020 after Portillo’s girlfriend struck Martin’s mother’s car in front of Martin’s house, Andela said.
At that October proceeding, Powell, who was advocating against Martin's release and had requested that he be held without bond, said to the judge: “The state does believe this defendant is one of a group of individuals in Sierra Vista who is responsible for a great majority of the violent crimes in Sierra Vista. If he is released, there will be further violence.”