SIERRA VISTA — A 22-year-old man's offense, which left many in the city shocked because it occurred in broad daylight along the city's main drag, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault earlier this week for the drive-by shooting that left a teenager dead in his truck.

Rick Walter Martin pleaded in open court Tuesday afternoon to killing 18-year-old Jorge Portillo on Sept. 28, 2020, on Fry Boulevard. Portillo's girlfriend sat beside him in the passenger front seat of the victim's pickup when he was shot in the head. Investigators said Martin shot Portillo after driving up alongside him on Fry.

