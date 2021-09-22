If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A man seeking asylum from Nicaragua, who was arrested in a multi-agency operation after he made plans for a sexual tryst with an investigator he thought was a 14-year-old girl, has pleaded guilty to the offenses and will likely be deported, an assistant prosecutor said this week.
Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter at a hearing on Monday, Oscar Zeledon-Sobalvarro pleaded guilty in Cochise County Superior Court to luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
While Zeledon is not expected to be sentenced until Oct. 22, assistant prosecutor Lori Zucco said the offenses are "probation available" and the defendant will likely be sentenced to five years probation, as well as be given a lifetime designation as a sex offender.
But Zeledon, who was living in Phoenix and working as a car detailer at the time of the offense, will probably be deported before his sentence is completed.
"We expect that Defendant will lose his asylum status and be deported because he is pleading to a deportable offense," Zucco said in an email. "If he does remain in the country and his probation is revoked, he will be sentenced to a range of 5-15 years with a presumptive of 10 years."
Zeledon was arrested on July 22 at the Sierra Vista Walmart after he spent two days chatting with an undercover investigator whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl he was hoping to have sex with. The investigator posing as the teenager asked Zeledon to meet him at the store and he also requested that the defendant bring a condom and a Monster energy drink.
The task force members involved in the operation included Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the United States Army’s Major Cybercrimes Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service, and detectives and officers from Sierra Vista Police and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.