A 40-year-old man convicted of stabbing his younger co-worker eight times then rifling through the victim's pockets as the bloodied teenager played dead will spend the next 48 years in prison, a judge decided Friday.
Before Bryan Benally learned how long he would be in a state lockup, the victim, Johnny Shaver, now 21, addressed Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, recounting for the jurist the night he was stabbed by Benally in a remote mountainside camp in the Cochise Stronghold.
Shaver was 18 at the time.
"This has been a pretty hard ordeal for me trying to deal with this situation," said Shaver, sounding older and more mature than his 21 years. "As you all know the incident almost killed me — I thought I was going to die.
" ... As I lay in the hospital, I thought I was not going to make it. At 18 years old that was a hard thought to wrap my mind around."
Shaver asked the judge to sentence Benally to 40 years in prison.
"For an act as vicious and as terrible as this was, I feel that's fair," Shaver said.
In November 2022 a jury convicted Benally of one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of assault and eight counts of aggravated assault. When Benally rifled through the teenager's pockets, he took his cell phone, wallet and truck keys.
It’s still unclear why Benally stabbed Shaver eight times on Jan. 5, 2021.
The men met in late November 2020 and started a construction project for a rancher in an area of the Cochise Stronghold.
By all accounts, the two — 20 years apart in age — got along in their time together on the job, even becoming friends.
The pair spent several weeks at a campsite they built atop the rugged, steep mountain at the Cochise Stronghold so they would not have to drive home daily after their long workday.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys said the men would leave on the weekends to spend time with their respective friends and families.
But on the night of the incident Benally began acting strangely, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco told jurors, prompting Shaver to text his sister and reveal that something was up with his workmate.
Benally sucker-punched Shaver after they reached their campsite, then told the younger man to call his mother.
Moments later, Benally started attacking Shaver with a knife, stabbing him in the abdomen, arm and back.
Shaver, said Zucco, had the presence of mind to play dead so that Benally would stop the assault. The defendant stopped, but then stole Shaver's property.
Most of the knife wounds Shaver suffered were to his abdomen, one so deep the blood was bubbling, doctors testified. That means air was coming from the victim’s punctured lungs.
When the bloodied Shaver thought Benally was out of sight, he stood and began making his way down the steep mountain with a flashlight, but Benally spotted him and began throwing rocks at him, Zucco said. The younger man was able to continue his arduous trek until he saw a sign that indicated a trailhead and parking lot were close.
Shaver saw a camper, knocked on the door — it was just after 3 a.m. — and told a vacationing retired couple he was bleeding out. They called 911. Shaver was airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson.
Benally told investigators when he was found later that morning at about 7:30 a.m. that a group of undocumented Mexicans on the mountain had ordered him to kill Shaver or they would kill Benally’s children.
At the trial, Zucco said that even if that tale had been true, duress is not a defense for murder.
Assistant Cochise County Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker — Benally also was represented by Cochise County Public Defender Eugene Marquez — told jurors in her closing arguments that the case was “an odd one” and that if Benally had intended to kill Shaver, he would have.
While Zucco praised Shaver for his bravery and remarkable will to live, Brubaker told the jury Shaver is alive because Benally “let him go.”
At Friday's sentencing hearing, Benally apologized for his actions.
"I'm sorry for this unfortunate event," he said. "I'm very remorseful. I want to ask forgiveness of John and his family."
But in the same breath, Benally accused Zucco and Dickerson of colluding because he was not given a speedy trial after serving 150 days in the Cochise County Jail.
Dickerson called Benally's attack on Shaver "particularly vicious and cruel crimes."
The judge said he took no offense from Benally's accusation, saying he had heard worse than that in his courtroom this past week.
The defendant was sentenced to 57 years in prison, but must serve only 85% of that, which is just over 48 years. The sentencing was spread out in the following manner: 21 years for attempted first-degree murder, 21 years for armed robbery and 15 years for assault, all to be served consecutively. Each of the stabbings carries 7.5 years in prison and those are to be served concurrently to the other offenses.
The total given to Brubaker after she asked on Friday, was 57 years, of which 85% must be served.
In her arguments for the maximum sentences, Zucco said: "There is attempted first-degree murder and then there's attempted first-degree murder. This is one of the most serious ones that I've seen."
Brubaker and Marquez, meanwhile, filed a notice of appeal and Brubaker made an oral motion to withdraw from the case. Dickerson said the case would be referred to the county's Indigent Defense Coordinator so an appellate attorney could be assigned to Benally.