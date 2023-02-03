Bryan Benally

Bryan Benally

A 40-year-old man convicted of stabbing his younger co-worker eight times then rifling through the victim's pockets as the bloodied teenager played dead will spend the next 48 years in prison, a judge decided Friday.

Before Bryan Benally learned how long he would be in a state lockup, the victim, Johnny Shaver, now 21, addressed Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, recounting for the jurist the night he was stabbed by Benally in a remote mountainside camp in the Cochise Stronghold. 

