A Hereford man who was shot by a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged in the incident, police said.
Helgar Rosas, 40, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/instrument, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, aggravated assault on an officer and disorderly conduct/fighting.
The charges stem from a Nov. 1 incident at Rosas’ residence on East Running Coyote Trail, police said, after Cochise County Deputy Rene Meza responded to a call for a disturbance at the house.
According to Sierra Vista Police — the agency is investigating the shooting for the Sheriff’s Office — investigators reviewed Meza’s body-worn camera footage and it shows Rosas exiting the residence armed with the gun and yelling at Meza to shoot him. Meza then takes cover behind his patrol vehicle and repeatedly orders Rosas to drop the weapon. Rosas can be seen pointing the gun directly at Meza as Rosas comes around the side of the patrol vehicle. Meza then fires one shot at Rosas, striking him in the chest.
The firearm Rosas was displaying turned out to be an air rifle, police said.
Other deputies arrived at the property and administered life-saving measures to Rosas. He was flown by helicopter to a Tucson-area trauma center for treatment.
Meza, who was not injured, has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary in such incidents.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said Tuesday that on the day of the shooting, a family member of Rosas had called for help. The individual told a dispatcher “the man is crazy,” referring to Rosas. Borgstadt said yelling could be heard in the background during the call.
Rosas’ Facebook page includes a couple of photographs of him posing with guns. One picture, which has been removed, showed him dressed in a long coat wielding a rifle in his left hand. The right side of his coat is pushed back to reveal a handgun in his waistband.
A day after the shooting, Rosas’ wife, Queenie Rosas, posted several comments on the Cochise County Sheriff’s Facebook page disputing the agency’s account of what occurred.
Queenie Rosas also started a GoFundMe account for her husband called “Justice for Helgar.”
In a short narrative on the page, she wrote: “Hi I’m Helgar’s wife. Recently he was a victim of a shooting. He was a great father and husband. His children and myself miss him greatly. I think everyday I’m in a bad dream and I’m going to wake and see his great smile laying next to me. I’m reaching out for a little bit of help for medical bills and attorney’s fees because he deserves justice ... “