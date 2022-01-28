SIERRA VISTA — A man who shot and killed his brother-in-law in Mescal last year will not be charged because there is not enough evidence to obtain a conviction and because the shooter's claim that he did so in self-defense is "well founded," investigators said.
In a letter to Cochise County Sheriff's Detective Troy Haymore on Dec. 30, Cochise County Deputy Attorney Doyle Johnstun said that suspect Joshawa Liest would not be charged in the shooting of Michael Schwestak.
Liest shot Schwestak in October after Schwestak threatened Liest and his family twice in one day, investigators said. Liest's wife is Schwestak's sister.
In the Oct. 17 incident on North Mescal Road, a woman called the Sheriff’s Office and said her brother had come to her home and threatened her family. She identified her sibling as Michael Schwestak.
In the first call the woman made, she said Schwestak had demanded that her husband — Liest — meet him at a nearby convenience store.
In the second call, the woman told the Sheriff’s Office Schwestak had returned to her house about 10 minutes later and was shot by her husband, Liest, Sheriff’s officials said.
In the letter to Haymore, Johnstun described a drunk and violent Schwestak creating havoc at his relative's residence.
Johnstun said Schwestak had served time for a homicide in Indiana.
"The victim (Schwestak) had made threats to harm/kill the suspect (Liest) and the suspect's family," the letter says. "The victim showed up two times at the suspect's son's residence (which the victim believed was rightfully his) looking for trouble.
"The victim was known to carry a weapon and to be violent — to the point of having done time in Indiana for homicide," Johnstun wrote.
Schwestak had a blood alcohol content of .172 when he died, Johnstun said, and Liest and his family described Schwestak's actions as being consistent with someone "who is impaired by alcohol," the letter says.
While Schwestak was armed only with a knife when he threatened Liest and other relatives, Liest told investigators Schwestak was standing 1.5 to 2.5 yards from him when he shot him, the letter says.
"In any event, at trial it would be the state's burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect's use of deadly force was not justified by self defense or by the need to defend a third person. We would not be able to meet this burden," Johnstun stated in the letter.
Schwestak, 56, was the second person fatally shot in Mescal in a little more than a year and the second person from the same family.
In August 2020, Schwestak’s father, Otmar Schwestak, was shot to death inside the house he shared with Michael Schwestak, Sheriff’s investigators said. The Schwestaks’ neighbor, Jon Bentley, was charged with first degree murder in that case. Bentley is expected to stand trial this fall.
Michael Schwestak found his father slumped over in a chair inside the house on North Mescal Road, investigators said. The son later told detectives his father had no enemies, but he was afraid of Bentley because he thought his neighbor was mentally ill, a Sheriff’s report shows.