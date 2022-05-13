SIERRA VISTA — A Hereford man who pointed a BB rifle at a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy is going to prison.
Helgar Rosas was sentenced on Monday to 1 1/2 years in state prison by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. Rosas must serve at least 85% of that sentence, the judge said.
The 41-year-old Rosas pleaded guilty in March to one count of aggravated assault. The charge stems from a Nov. 1, 2021, skirmish on Rosas’ property in Hereford where sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
The 30-minute episode ended with Sheriff’s Deputy Rene Meza shooting Rosas in the chest after Rosas pointed his weapon at Meza and yelled expletives at the law enforcement officer, to include, “Kill me, mother (expletive)!”
Meza was cleared of the shooting in late November after the Cochise County Attorney’s Office said it was evident Meza was in fear for his safety. The deputy’s body camera captured the entire incident.
The day of the incident, Meza responded to Rosas’ property and found Rosas’ wife standing outside the front door. Within seconds, Rosas emerged, a weapon clearly visible in his hands, video shows.
Meza ran for cover and yelled at Rosas several times to put the gun down. Rosas could be heard yelling expletives at Meza and egging him on to shoot him. Meza repeatedly changed positions, running from behind one vehicle to another to avoid the approaching Rosas.
Some of Rosas’ relatives repeatedly screamed that the weapon Rosas was waving around was not real.
At one point during the fracas, Meza yelled at Rosas, “Get away! Get away!” to no avail.
Finally, Meza’s body camera shows Rosas walking quickly toward a sport utility vehicle that Meza was crouching behind. Rosas stood a few feet from the deputy.
Rosas, pointing the weapon at Meza, then yelled out: “Kill me, mother (expletive)!”
At that point Meza shot Rosas in the chest, prompting the defendant to fall to his knees.
Rosas was airlifted to a Tucson hospital and was arrested a couple of days after the shooting. He was initially charged with aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct/fighting.