A Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer stands guard in front of Desert RV on Redwing Lane in Huachuca City Tuesday morning. The business was the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The victims were employees of the business. The shooter, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, has been arrested. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.
HUACHUCA CITY — A man who shot two people — one fatally — at an RV business in Huachuca City had left his baby girl at home alone most of Monday when he traveled to the business earlier in the day, then returned in the late afternoon and opened fire on employees, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said the suspect, Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, killed employee Robert Lizarraga, 47, and critically injured Lizarraga's nephew, Jordan Barajas, who also worked at Desert RV at 86 E. Redwing Lane. Barajas, 18, was airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson where he is in critical condition following surgery, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Jeff Rose, the owner of Desert RV, shot at Hansberry as he was leaving the premises at about 5:30 p.m., investigators said. Residents who live within a 2-mile radius of the business were told to shelter in place and lock their doors.
The motive for the shootings is unknown, sheriff's investigators have said. In a press conference Monday night before Hansberry was found, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said no one at Desert RV knew Hansberry.
The sheriff said the suspect had gone to the business earlier Monday and was "acting like a customer." He then returned and began spraying the place with bullets.
"He was armed for bear," Dannels said in the press conference, adding that Hansberry had been armed with an AR-15.
Apparently Hansberry said something before the shooting erupted that investigators are looking into, Dannels said.
"He made a unique comment before he started shooting," the sheriff said. "We are looking into that."
Desert RV owner Rose was not at the scene Tuesday morning and the business was closed as sheriff's detectives continued their investigation.
But on his Facebook page Rose wrote: "Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me and my Desert RV family. I can’t even begin to respond to everyone but I love you all. My heart hurts so bad for the Lizarraga family, such a heartless attack on innocent people that I cannot even begin to understand."
A wreath of yellow roses had been left at the front gate of the business, a stark contrast to the dozens of RVs parked in the background beyond a chain link fence.
Additionally, a GoFundMe effort has been started for Lizarraga's wife, Genny, and the couple's two daughters, by Lizarraga's sister-in-law, Lauren Jones.
On the page Jones wrote: "Robert was my brother in law and one of the kindest human beings you'd ever meet. He was killed on November 14 at work in a senseless act of violence by a stranger who had no regard for life. Robert leaves behind my sister and two daughters, both young and very much in need of their father. Donations will help the family with funeral costs and other expenses as they try to navigate life without this amazing man who was head of household and a devoted father and husband. Our hearts are shattered- please help ease the family's struggle at the worst moment in their lives. Thank you."
In a brief telephone interview Tuesday, Jones said her brother-in-law had just started working at Desert RV a few weeks ago along with Barajas.
She said Lizarraga was the "head of household" and she did not know how her sister and the couple's two daughters — who are 12 and 15 — would make it without him. One of Lizarraga's daughters had open-heart surgery a few years back and the family has struggled financially, Jones said.
"They have a long road ahead of them," Jones said through tears. "He (Robert) was the nicest person and he was such a good father. He would help anyone."
Hansberry was found after an exhaustive search of almost five hours Monday evening by a cadre of law enforcement agencies led by the sheriff's office. He was hiding in the desert just off State Route 82 near Tombstone, Capas said. Investigators found a black car he had been driving that held his identification, as well as information that he had served in the military and is a disabled veteran, Capas said.
When he was being interviewed, the suspect mentioned that his infant daughter was at his residence alone and had been for most of the day, Capas said. Deputies found the child — she is 8 months old, according to court records — in an apartment in Sierra Vista, Capas said. She was removed by state child care officials.
Court records show Hansberry was the petitioner in August in a divorce proceeding for a conciliation. But according to the three-page document, the conciliation was not for a conciliation/reconciliation. It was for mediation/child custody, the court papers show. At the time, Hansberry's daughter was 5 months old, records show.
The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance at the Sierra Vista Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.
Hansberry is at the Cochise County Jail charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.
The Herald/Review reached out to Rose and Hansberry's estranged wife, but received no replies as of Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available.
