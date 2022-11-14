shooting

A Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer stands guard in front of Desert RV on Redwing Lane in Huachuca City Tuesday morning. The business was the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The victims were employees of the business. The shooter, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, has been arrested. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

HUACHUCA CITY — A man who shot two people — one fatally — at an RV business in Huachuca City had left his baby girl at home alone most of Monday when he traveled to the business earlier in the day, then returned in the late afternoon and opened fire on employees, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigator said the suspect, Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, killed employee Robert Lizarraga, 47, and critically injured Lizarraga's nephew. Jordan Barajas, who also worked at Desert RV at 86 E. Redwing Lane. Barajas, 18, was airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson where he is in critical condition following surgery, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.

