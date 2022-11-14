A Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer stands guard in front of Desert RV on Redwing Lane in Huachuca City Tuesday morning. The business was the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The victims were employees of the business. The shooter, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, has been arrested. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.
HUACHUCA CITY — A man who shot two people — one fatally — at an RV business in Huachuca City had left his baby girl at home alone most of Monday when he traveled to the business earlier in the day, then returned in the late afternoon and opened fire on employees, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigator said the suspect, Bruce Alvin Hansberry, 37, killed employee Robert Lizarraga, 47, and critically injured Lizarraga's nephew. Jordan Barajas, who also worked at Desert RV at 86 E. Redwing Lane. Barajas, 18, was airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson where he is in critical condition following surgery, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Jeff Rose, the owner of Desert RV, shot at Hansberry as he was leaving the premises at about 5:30 p.m., investigators said. Residents who live within a 2-mile radius of the business were told to shelter in place and lock their doors.
Rose was not at the scene Tuesday morning and the business was closed as sheriff's detectives continued their investigation.
A wreath of yellow roses had been left at the front gate of the business, a stark contrast to the dozens of RVs parked in the background beyond a chain link fence.
Hansberry was found after an exhaustive search of almost five hours Monday evening by a cadre of law enforcement agencies led by the sheriff's office. He was hiding in the desert just off State Route 82 near Tombstone, Capas said. Investigators found a black car he had been driving that held his identification, as well as information that he had served in the military and is a disabled veteran, Capas said.
When he was being interviewed, the suspect mentioned that his infant daughter was at his residence alone and had been for most of the day, Capas said. Deputies found the child in an apartment in Serra Vista, Capas said. She was removed by state child care officials.
Hansberry was expected to make his first appearance in Bisbee Justice Court on Tuesday morning.
A motive for the shootings remains unclear. Hansberry, booked into the Cochise County Jail, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.
This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available.
